Entertainment
Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30am June 2, 2023
Transcript of latest Bollywood news today at 11.30am June 2, 2023
In our top stories. Ayan Mukerjis “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” celebrated 10 years since its release on Wednesday, May 31, and the film crew came together to celebrate the special day. A series of photos shared by Ayan has Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur posing for photos that look like the film’s iconic poster. A larger group photo also features producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, music composer Pritam and actor Kunal Roy Kapur among many other members of the film’s crew. A fan commented, The reunion we needed. “Earlier today, Ayan also posted about the movie – Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life!”
Let’s move on. Filmmaker Karan Johar originally had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in mind for the role of Kajols in his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He thought Kajol might not be available and considered casting Aishwarya instead. Aishwarya opened up about the same in a previous interview with DNA. She said: “Karan came to me with K3G, but his script changed. So the character changed. What I saw on screen was different in the end. Of course Kajol was fabulous. But yeah, I missed the opportunity to work with him and couldn’t make it. Karan and Aishwarya eventually worked together in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Alia Bhatts’ grandfather, Soni Razdans’ father Narendranath Razdan breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on June 1, Thursday at the age of 93. Alia took to Instagram to remember her hero, her late grandfather as she shared a video clip from his 92nd birthday celebrations last year. In her message, Alia wrote, My grandfather. My hero Played golf until 93, Worked until 93. Told the best stories, played the violin and played with his great-granddaughter. I loved his cricket, I loved his sketches, I loved his family and until the very last moment…I loved his life! Until we meet again.” The actor had recently skipped the IIFA awards as his grandfather’s health deteriorated.
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday (June 1) remembered his mother Nargis on her 94th birthday and paid tribute to the legendary entertainer. Dutt took to Instagram and posted a photo of Nargis, who was best known for starring in films like Oscar-nominated Mother India, Andaaz, Barsaat, Shree 420 and Awaara. The actor posted a black and white photo of Nargis and wrote: To my guide, happy birthday mum. I love you and always miss you. Dutts’ daughter, Trishala, commented on her post with emojis. Nargis tragically died in 1981 from pancreatic cancer, just days before the release of Sanjay Dutts’ directorial debut, Rocky.
Naseeruddin Shah in a recent interview with indianexpress.com spoke candidly about his background and his close friend, the late actor Om Puri. The veteran actor recalled – “I came to the National School of Drama with a braggart, where I met Om. I was from Aligarh University where I was the hero of the stage, the girls knew me and all that stuff. But when Om and I were finishing NSD, it suddenly hit me like a hammer, how much Om had grown in three years, and where was I? It shocked me to see his growth.The actor also admitted to not being a fan of his work and insisted that he was extremely critical of his performances.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s big-budget film Bloody Daddy was announced to much fanfare last week. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actor will be broadcast on Jio Cinema from June 9. At the trailer’s launch event, the actor-director duo talked about working together, but what caused the most buzz was Shahid’s fee. A reporter asked the actor to charge Rs 40 crore for each film, to which his director replied that it was more than that. Indianexpress.com caught up with Shahid on Wednesday, May 31 and asked him about the same. The actor laughed and shared – “Someone jokingly said it without thinking, and everyone took it back. No one will offer me a job now after all this news.”
During the IIFA held recently, Hrithik Roshan took to the stage to give an impromptu performance of his popular song Ek Pal Ka Jeena by Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who hosted the awards ceremony, also joined. As Junior Bachchan cheered them on, Vicky was seen dancing with Hrithik with childlike joy. As the videos of the moment went viral, Vicky took to Instagram to share why it was so special to him. He shared a video clip of him dancing with Hrithik on stage, as well as a childhood photo where he was seen posing with his younger brother, Sunny and Hrithik, which was taken on the sets of the 2000 film Fiza. .
Finally, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always remained a mom when it comes to his personal life. He did not react publicly when his wife Aaliya Siddiqui accused him of not taking care of her and their children. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawaz shared – “I always expected me to do my job with love and peace because that’s how I like it. It hurts a bit to see what happened, but it’s ok, it’s part of life now I should have thick skin now because I’m gradually becoming.
