8 actors who made a huge impact on OTT with their performances

Light, camera, action! From the greatness of Indian cinema to the revolution of OTT platforms, the world of entertainment has undergone a remarkable change. As viewers turn to digital streaming services, actors have also embraced this new medium, delivering captivating performances that have left viewers in awe. Let’s take a look at the actors who wowed us with their standout performances. Featured video Bobby Deol in ‘Aashram’

Bobby Deol, an actor shaped by fate, began his journey as a child artist and later became a leading man in notable films like Barasat, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier and Ajnabi’. In 2020, he surprised everyone with his performance in the popular MX Players series Aashram, directed and produced by Prakash Jha. Her portrayal of Baba Nirala garnered praise from critics and fans alike. Aashram became the pinnacle of his OTT career. The third season was released in June 2022 and fans are eagerly waiting for season four. Dimple Kapadia in ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’

Dimple Kapadia recently made a dazzling OTT debut with Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo as brandon Rani Maa aka Savitri. In the world created by Homi Adajania, she effortlessly embodies the character, exceeding all expectations. His portrayal of Savitri exuded ease and captivated viewers, leaving a lasting impression on his OTT business. Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya’

Sushmita Sen made a remarkable OTT debut with the gripping series Aarya. His return performance on the show was nothing short of outstanding, earning him some well-deserved praise. Playing the role of a doting wife and protective mother, Sen captivated audiences with her nuanced portrayal. The chilling script and gripping narrative added to the appeal of her performance, leaving a lasting impression on the viewers. Vivek Anand Oberoi in ‘Dharavi Bank’

Vivek Anand Oberoi has successfully transitioned from the big screen to the OTT world and has carved out a place for himself with his impressive performances. His journey began with Inside Edge. He played the character of a cop with a sense of dignity – JCP Jayant Gavaskar in Dharavi Bank. The intense and ruthless portrayal of an inspector, the chase between him and Suniel Shetty, and the underlying chemistry with Sonali Kulkarni on the show captivated audiences. Shahid Kapoor in “Farzi”

Shahid Kapoor unleashed his magic on the OTT space with an unforgettable debut in Raj & DKs Farzi. Putting himself in the shoes of a con artist, he mesmerized the audience with his performance, leaving them in awe. Critics praised her performance and fans called it one of the finest moments of her career. He now has his next web movie, Bloody Daddy, which will be released on JioCinema. Pankaj Tripathi in “Criminal Justice”

Pankaj Tripathi’s transition to the world of OTT brought him fame overnight. His impeccable acting skills and captivating screen presence have made him a standout performer in the OTT space. His portrayal of iconic character Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur and Madhav Mishra in the Criminal Justice franchise left a lasting impression on viewers. Tripathi further showed his talent in the role of Guruji in Sacred Games. Manoj Bajpayee in “The Family Man”

Talent powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee left an indelible mark on the OTT platform with his brilliant performances in The Family Man and psychological drama Gali Guleiyan. His recent OTT venture, Gulmohar, further showcased his acting prowess, earning him appreciation for his poignant portrayal of Arun Batra and his exploration of family complexities. Suniel Shetty in ‘Dharavi Bank’

Suniel Shetty, known for his versatile roles in over 100 films, has made a much-anticipated entry into the world of OTT. He made his debut with the hit show Dharavi Bank, where he played the role of Thalaivan, a powerful, feared and inaccessible kingpin of India’s largest slum – Dharavi. The show has been #1 across all OTT platforms for over 8 weeks and the conversation surrounding the long-awaited second season is already in the air. What was your favourite? Leave your comments below.

