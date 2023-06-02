Entertainment
The mixed-use development stands at 7901 W Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
In Hollywoodthe timber frame is germinating on the site of a set of mixed-use apartments in jade enterprises at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
The project, which replaced a gas station at 7901 W. Sunset Boulevard, will consist of a seven-story structure comprising 62 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments upon completion. Plans also call for approximately 6,500 square feet of ground floor retail space and parking for 88 vehicles.
Project rights include Incentives for Transit-Oriented Communities, allowing for a larger building with more accommodation than the zoning rules would otherwise have permitted. In exchange, five of the new apartments are to be reserved for rental as affordable housing for people on very low incomes for a period of 55 years.
Next architecture designs the project, named Skyview Sunset. Renderings describe the finished product as a contemporary low-rise complex clad in plaster, fiber cement siding and precast concrete. Floor plans show that the building would feature amenity decks on its third level and at roof level.
The development site is located three blocks east of the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights Boulevard, where developer Townscape Partners is seeking to sell a titled site for a controversial residential and retail complex designed by Frank Gehry.
Similarly, an application was recently filed with the Planning Department to redevelop a Bank of America branch a short distance east at 7800 Sunset Boulevard with a similar mixed-use project comprising 75 apartments and retail.
Jade Enterprises is also behind major mixed-use projects planned or underway in downtown neighborhoods such as South Park, the fashion districtTHE Arts districtAnd West Cityas well as projects outside the city of Los Angeles at PasadenaAnd Marina del Rey.
