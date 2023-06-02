» Jazz on Jay returns with ESYO Youth Jazz





The annual Jazz on Jay series kicked off Thursday in Schenectady with a lively concert by the ESYO Youth Jazz Orchestra. People are so thrilled he’s back, said Betsy Sandberg, board member of ElectricCity Arts & Entertainment District, one of the musical series’ organizers. Some people literally plan their Thursdays around her! Beginning over two decades ago as a way to bring people to Schenectady, Jazz on Jay hosts free jazz concerts almost every Thursday afternoon throughout the summer. This year’s lineup includes the Musicats, the Peter Van Keuren Trio and the Saratoga Hot Club. We still do, even though now people come to downtown more often than they did back when downtown was depressed, because it’s fun, Sandberg wrote in an email. . I’ve seen very busy, very important people rushing down the street to get to a meeting and they stop, stop and listen for a while. I’ve seen many downtown employees look at their watch and frown when they realize they have to leave because their lunch break is over. On Thursday, the ESYO Youth Jazz Ensemble, made up of student jazz musicians from schools in the capital region, played for more than an hour and a half, featuring compositions by Miles Davis, Kenny Wheeler and even one by one of the band’s saxophonists, Bohdan Kinal. Onlookers cheered, clapped and took videos as the set brought a steady beat to Jay Street. We really feed off each other’s energy and really push each other, said Kinal, a senior from Guilderland High School. But a surprise accompanied the impressive performances of improv and bossa nova groove. Just over an hour into their set, three of the ensemble’s musicians, who were recently announced as recipients of the Lee Shaw Fellowship by the Swingtime Jazz Society, received plaques and checks from the pianist of Capital Region Jazz Peg Delaney. Guitarist Samuel Wagner, drummer Kiemon Noel and saxophonist Kinal received the award based on their talent and future musical plans. They’re just amazing, said Delaney, who created the fund in 2016 in honor of her close friend and fellow jazz pianist Lee Shaw, who died in 2015. Six children applied this year and were going to give them some money to all. All scholarship recipients will continue their musical studies in college. Kinal plans to attend the University of Denver to study jazz composition. Wagner would attend William Paterson University for jazz study and performance. Noel, a Niskayuna senior who has been playing percussion for six years, will study jazz performance at SUNY Purchase. I feel very lucky to receive this scholarship, said Noel, adding that he did not expect to win anything when he applied. I play with people I know who have applied and I think the musicians I play with are phenomenal and I love that I got to play music with them. Jazz on Jay will continue every Thursday, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the corner of Jay and State streets in Schenectady until August 31. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Arts & Life, News, Schenectady

