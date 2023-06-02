Entertainment
Entertainment is happening on the peninsula this weekend
A variety of entertainment is available this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.
•First Friday Art Walk will be from 5-8 p.m. tonight in Sequim. For locations and information, see SequimArtWalk.com.
Each art walk has a color theme. The color theme for the First Friday of June Art Walk is white and the full visible spectrum.
• “The geek” will be presented at Olympic Theater Arts from tonight until June 18th.
Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater at 41 N. Sequim Ave. The cost is $20 per ticket or $15 for students. Tickets are available at olympictheatrearts.org.
The two-act, seven-character play revolves around Willum Cubbert, a budding architect from Terre Haute, Ind., who is visited by an ex-GI he never met but who saved his life. after being seriously injured in Vietnam. . Willum is thrilled when Rick Steadman shows up unannounced at his apartment, but Steadman’s awkward manners and inappropriate behavior ruin the occasion.
• “Fifty 50s” will be performed by the Olympic Peninsula Academy drama class tonight and Saturday.
The musical takes the stage for three performances (7 p.m. tonight and 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday) at Sequim High School’s auditorium, 533 N. Sequim Ave.
The play is free although the school is asking for a suggested donation of $5 to help fund future drama productions.
• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.
• Chorale RainShadow will present two performances of its spring concert, The Seal Lullaby, this weekend.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 45 Redeemer Way, Chimacum, and 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend.
Tickets for the performances will be available at the door. Tickets are for a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Artistic director Laurie de Leonne promises an evening combining classical pieces with more recent composers. For example, the choir will sing two arrangements of “Sure on this Shining Night”, which will open and close the concert.
For more information, see the website at www.rainshadowchorale.org or call 360-379-3458.
• Bonsai show the display of more than 70 trees of many types and sizes is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Pioneer Memorial Park, 387 E. Washington St.
Members of the Dungeness Bonsai Society have been cultivating their hobby for many years and the highlight so far can be seen in this 45th annual free show.
For more information, visit dungenessbonsai.wordpress.com.
• Martin Sosa will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.
• Flower show on the paradise island will be hosted by the Nordland Garden Club from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to the free show at the clubhouse, 320 Garden Club Road.
Garden club judges will evaluate entries in horticulture, flower arrangement design, botanical arts and photography.
Visitors can vote for the public prizes in horticulture and design.
• Chimacum Farmer’s Market celebrates the start of its 15th season on Sunday.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grass at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand, 9122 Rhody Drive.
A twine opening ceremony, children’s activities, live music and vendors are planned.
• “The food we eat”will be presented by the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Climate Action Team at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
The free public forum is part of a monthly series in the Fellowship Room, 1033 N. Barr Road.
Sunday’s forum will discuss local sources of organic food and show a short video on the climate change implications of factory-farmed meat.
The presentation should last 45 minutes to an hour and will include time for questions.
For more information, email Emily Beals at [email protected].

