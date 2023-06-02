Isis King Takes Hollywood by Storm, From ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to Prime Video’s ‘With Love’

Isis King (Charlie Nunn Photography)

From a breakthrough appearance as an openly trans woman on America’s Next Top Modelto roles on shows like When they see us, The L word: Generation Q And Prime Video With love, Actor Isis King is taking Hollywood by storm.

Teaser of the upcoming second season of With love (premiering June 2), King pointed out that his character Sol will see significant life changes, particularly moving from resident to doctor, in addition to personal relationships.

I’m excited for season 2 because it’s different life events, said King Yahoo Canada. You sort of see family and friends, and different scenarios and situations.

Season 2 is going to be great because in season 1 Sol was a resident oncologist and for the next season Sol becomes a doctor, and you can kind of, in a way, see their lives change, see the budget change for Floor. Their life is different, I felt like the look was different. Sol is a little more elegant and now they are in a relationship, the friends have pissed them off enough to step it up. So I just feel like Sol is still a bit more glamorous, if I may say so.

When season 1 of With love abandoned, it was often called “shamelessly queer” and King praised the show’s creator, Gloria Caldern Kellett, for telling a story where a non-binary trans character, like Sol, is actually able to occupy the position of a successful, highly trained and skilled doctor.

As a successful trans and non-binary person, I feel like it’s not something we usually see,” King said. “So I love that Sol has that perspective with everything we do. To have a successful career, love, family, friends, they have everything. So I think that really grounds them and helps them kind of be the voice of reason for a lot of the family.

Being on this show with so many queer people and with someone like Gloria, … it just makes you feel safe, and lets you explore and come to work, and really play and explore the characters. Also, feel like you are in a comfortable environment with people who care about you. I think it just allowed me to relax into the character and the vulnerable moments, to feel safe and protected because of the people around me.

While historically many roles written and made available to trans actors have been for trauma-based stories and characters, King also pointed out that With love opens this narration for trans characters.

I really think because there haven’t been a lot of opportunities, people still want to see it, unfortunately,” King said. I feel like we should have both.

I feel like people should be able to see these raw, gritty stories, which just show the real lives of so many trans people, especially trans people of color, especially black trans women, in particular. … But at the same time, we also deserve to see these lighter stories that are about magical powers and finding love, and just normal people doing normal things that aren’t based on trauma. So I feel like there’s room for it all and I think With love shows that it is possible to have it. Don’t get me wrong, this season you’re going to see some drama with Sol, but I really think there’s room for both.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Model Isis King and iSupermodel, America’s Next Top Model Miss J. Alexander attend the 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for GLSEN)

“Everyone deserves to see themselves represented and it’s literally as simple as that”

Many people saw King for the first time in the eleventh cycle of Americas Next Top Model in 2008, widely considered a watershed moment when she was one of the first openly trans women on television.

Looking back on her entire career, King acknowledges that much of what she accomplished was “before her time.”

I had so many opportunities to be seen, but they weren’t really paid or when they were, it was extremely low, King revealed. So that made it very difficult, but I kind of kept going and juggled jobs along the way.

I never wanted to give up because I feel like I personally contributed a lot of myself in a public format at a time when it wasn’t really accepted, and there wasn’t really opportunities for trans people.

She added that establishing her acting career has been an “uphill battle” since leaving. Modelbut in terms of dynamic, complex, meaty roles for trans actors that don’t necessarily portray trans people with a monolithic outlook, King said we’re moving “slowly.”

It’s happening slowly but surely, but it’s still really, really, really, really, really small, really rare, King said. There is still a lot of work.

Everyone deserves to see themselves represented and it’s literally that simple. We all deserve to be represented and not every storyline has to be oh, let me out. What if the sergeant was trans? What if the mermaid was trans? What if the doctor is trans? Just because we don’t explore them by talking about it doesn’t mean the character isn’t trans. We are not objects. We are not creatures. We are in your everyday world.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: (L-R) Isis King, Harvey Guilln and Raven-Symon attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Amid the celebration of shows like With loveit’s hard to avoid governments attacking human rights, targeting the LGBTQ+ community, including anit-trans bills in the US

It’s these actions that, as King pointed out, make the visibility of trans characters in entertainment even more critical.

It’s very scary, King said. I think that’s really important, so many people don’t know someone trans in real life and sometimes the only experience they have with someone trans may be on TV and in the media.

So if this representation is not there, how will they be able to interact? That’s why it’s also important to show ourselves as we are in real life. We have these careers, so it’s important to say oh, he’s a trans person, they’re like me. They deserve love and happiness, support, career and family, and not to be discriminated against.

Looking ahead in her career, King thinks she’s only scratched the surface of her possibilities.

I love to be loved and supported like I have been, but I’m just starting to make a dent and make a name for myself as an actress, even after all these years trying to push myself in the industry said King.

I’ve always wanted to do action. I would love to be a leading lady myself in a romantic comedy and I really want powers. I grew up being a comic book fan and I just wanna kick some ass I wanna be like Cameron, Lucy and Drew in a Charlie’s Angels– type of project.

For anyone who watches King, identifies with her, and hopes they can achieve similar success, the actor’s advice is to “bet on yourself.”

I think a lot of my career has been focusing on getting approval, maybe it even comes from being on reality TV and being a model in a competition where you literally looking for approval,” King said. I looked for approval in all the wrong places, bosses and relationships, which opened me up to the wrong kind of people and really abusive situations.”

“I feel like the only approval I really needed was from myself, as cliché as that sounds. So bet on yourself, follow your heart and believe in yourself, because the sooner you you will do, the further you will go. it may take many years, but as long as you believe in yourself and keep going, it is possible.