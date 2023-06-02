From SatyaPrem Ki Katha to Bloody Daddy, the next Bollywood films will be released in June 2023





June is here and even if it’s not raining yet, it’s raining movies. This month’s schedule is stacked with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. For starters, this is the month that sees Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s first on-screen collaboration. Another on-screen couple making a comeback is Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Meanwhile, visual effects-heavy Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming OTT release Bloody Daddy are also coming this month. Here are all the upcoming Bollywood movies set to release in June 2023: Zara Hats Zara Kids Director: Laxman Utekar

Actors: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Laxman Utekar’s upcoming – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has a rather unique story. The movie that sees Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal team up for the first time on the big screen is a divorce drama. It revolves around a married couple who, after their dream wedding, end up falling in love. The two file for divorce in this hilarious comedy. Besides the hatke concept, the highlight of the film is the lead pair’s chemistry. Release date: June 2

Where: Theaters Bombaykar



Director: Santosh Sivan

Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Ranveer Shorey Mumbaikar is a multi-star film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey and others in key roles. The film set in the titular city is about ordinary people whose lives become entangled when a mobster’s son is kidnapped. The crime leads to unexpected revelations in a web of interconnected stories. Release date: June 2

Where: OTT bloody daddy Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

With: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty After Farzi, Shahid Kapoor seems to be back to dominate the streaming space with his next film Bloody Daddy. The upcoming action-thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar sees him playing a rather dark character who comes across in all his glory as he goes up against cops and criminals. Release date: June 9

Where: OTT Adipurush



Director: Om Raut

Starring: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal Adipurush is the latest to join the loaded catalog of films based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal and others is set to go big on VFX. It will be interesting to see how the new take on the timeless tale plays out. Release date: June 16

Where: Theaters Maidaan Director: Amit Sharma

With: Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Priyamani Maidaan is the next big sports drama to come. The biopic revolves around the life and times of football manager Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn is set to star in the film which highlights the ups and downs of Indian football. Release date: June 23

Where: Theaters Satya Prem Ki Katha Director: Sameer Vidwans

With: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan One of the most talked about upcoming Bollywood movies in June 2023 is SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a love story. While not much is known about the plot, the beautiful teasers offer a glimpse into the crackling chemistry of the lead pair. Release date: June 29

Where: Theaters

