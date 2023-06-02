Entertainment
Tivoli Hotels & Resorts opens its first all-inclusive property Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort in Portugal
In its 90th anniversary year, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts opens its fifth resort in the Algarve and the first all-inclusive, bringing its elegance and experience to a new destination in the Algarve, in southern Portugal.
Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort is located next to the picturesque village of Alvor and close to the city of Portimão. The resort offers dedicated facilities and entertainment for all ages, providing an unforgettable family experience. The all-inclusive offering goes beyond the resort to include guest access to some of the best local restaurants and theme parks.
The Tivoli Alvor all-inclusive offer allows guests to enjoy the best of life in a spacious resort with 491 contemporary rooms spread over 27.5 acres, including 56 Premium Two-Bedroom Family Rooms and four Premium Suites.
Built in 2019, the resort has reopened as Tivoli Alvor with newly decorated rooms inspired by Tivoli’s contemporary classic style. There are five outdoor pools (one adults-only, three for families, and one for kids) and one indoor pool, four restaurants, two bars, and a wellness center.
For adults, the resort offers a gym, wellness center with indoor pool, Turkish bath, saunas and spa treatments, a peaceful adults-only pool, and bars for evening drinks. There is an adult-only entertainment program and partner restaurants outside the resort where guests can dine as part of the all-inclusive experience. For golfers, there are several courses nearby.
Young guests, between 4 and 12 years old, can have fun at the Pluma Junior Club, taking advantage of its facilities including a swimming pool with slides, a games room, a children’s play area and a mini golf course. The daily entertainment program, full of games and challenges for the little ones, will keep children entertained, managed by a team of childcare experts. Teenagers can keep busy playing football, padel or tennis and take part in daily activities prepared especially for them.
Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort offers two all-inclusive options, one standard and one more exclusive with additional premium services. Both allow guests to experience the best of the destination, with family access to a choice of local theme parks for one day per person included (with a minimum stay of seven nights): Zoo Marine, Slide & Splash or Lagos Zoo.
To explore the flavors of the region, the resort also offers the choice of dining at a selection of local restaurants (included in the all-inclusive rate, subject to availability and upon reservation 72 hours in advance), such as the famous Restinga Praia (Praia do Alvor), the babuja (Ribeira de Alvor), Jardim das Oliveiras (Monchique), T-Bone Steakhouse (NH Marina Portimo), Sky Bar Carvoeiro and The One Restaurant (both in Tivoli Carvoeiro), Pepper’s Steakhouse, Oregano Restaurant and Purobeach Vilamoura (all located in Tivoli Marina Vilamoura).
Premium all-inclusive rates also include check-in and check-out in the VIP area, minibar upgrade, breakfast in a dedicated area and a complimentary 30-minute massage per adult/stay. For an easy trip to the nearby sandy beaches or to the village of Alvor, the resort offers a regular free miniature train transfer exclusively for guests.
The resort’s gastronomic offer includes options throughout the day. The Essenze restaurant is the meeting point for the whole family, with a buffet of international cuisine, available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a pleasant interior space and a terrace. For dinner, three additional restaurants are available upon reservation. Carosello offers an Italian-inspired menu, based on pastas and pizzas, with a mix of buffet and a la carte service. For meat lovers, Roastic is a steakhouse and Mad Med offers fresh Mediterranean flavors, high quality organic ingredients and local produce including seafood. For those who want a light meal or a drink by the swimming pool, there is the Salty Bar and the Shore! The bar offers evening entertainment and cocktails.
Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort, owned by Azora since 2022, is located just 600 meters from the sea and close to the charming village of Alvor, with its whitewashed houses, cobbled streets and fishing boats moored along from the banks of the Alvor river. Surrounded by vast green spaces, the location is perfect for connecting with nature, making the most of the nearby beaches and discovering the local caves near Portimão and Lagos, such as the Benagil cave or the cliffs of Ponta da Piedade . The city of Portimão with its museum, marina and nightlife is a short distance away, and Faro airport is an hour’s drive away.
Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort
Seriously, 8500-032
Portugal
+351 282 248 700
|
