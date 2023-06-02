Zara Hatke Zara Bachke a perfect Bollywood comedy. Brings out the best in Sara and Vicky





Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is everything a good Bollywood comedy should be fast, relatable and doesn’t leave you hanging. Directed by Laxman Utekar ofLuka ChupiAndMimifame, the film shows an Indore couple, knee-deep in love, trying to navigate the labyrinthine world of middle-class struggles and government welfare programs. Starred by Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film has you laughing and bonding with them throughout its 2 hour and 20 minute runtime. Sara and Vicky may not be a great on-screen romantic pair, but when it comes to their rapport and comedic timing, the two are a complete tandem inZara Hatke Zara Kids. The premise In the footsteps of films such asBadhaai Ho(2018) andDum Laga Ke Haisha(2015),Zara Hats Zara Kidsshows the trials and tribulations of a middle-class family. The songs lack originality, and the background music isn’t there either. It’s slow and doesn’t do justice to the energy of the film. Somya Chawla (Sara) and Kapil Dubey (Vicky) desperately search for a home of their own. And so begins their comedy of errors. Use the model well Zara Hats Zara Kidsdoes everything to the letter from casting, camera work, dialogue and direction. Inaamulhaq plays the role of Bhagwandas Ishwardas Sahay, an agent who helps the couple use PMAY, and due to his skillful dialogue delivery, he is a complete pleasure to watch. Akash Khurana and Neeraj Sood portraying family members Somya and Kapils make for a fun watch, the plot is punctuated with daily bickering and daily banter. The dialogues are crisp and crisp, you remember each one after leaving the cinema. The minor characters are extremely well designed, so they bring their own eccentricities to the screen, whether it’s Kapils’ childhood sweetheart, the couple’s lawyer friend, or Somyas’ student. From costumes to dialogues,Zara Hats Zara KidsThe team has gone to great lengths to shape each character uniquely, no matter how small. Honest representations What stands out inZara Hats Zara Kidsis its faithful portrayal of middle-class society, the way families talk to each other, and the way couples actually fight. And that’s where Vicky and Sara’s performance really shines. The film has its share of overly dramatic scenes, such as when the Dubey family is mortified upon learning that they have accidentally eaten a cake containing eggs. Nonetheless, the punch and humor elicits plenty of laughs. Somya and Kapil have their weak moments in the film, the couple are separated for a short time and although the sad songSaanjhatries to add to the ambiance, it doesn’t help much. Vicky shows how the typical Indian man in a marriage reacts when angry, terrorizing and sparing no one. The skilful portrait is a nod to his talent. Meanwhile, Sara adds depth to her own scenes where she experiences depression. The good thing aboutZara Hats Zara Kidsis that he gets straight to the point quickly. The plot is well-rounded and reaches its logical end while maintaining interest throughout. Overall, Utekar brought the best of Vicky and Sara to the screen.

