Why Hollywood really fears generative AI

The nature of the impact on performers is unique, especially with generative AI tools that can be used to recreate a performer’s image, likeness or voice, or to do things they never envisioned. not originally to do, states Crabtree-Ireland. It is a concern.

Actors, like all Americans, are protected against commercial appropriation of their identity by the right to publicity, also known as the right to name, image and likeness. SAG wants to strengthen those protections and eliminate exploitative terms like the vampire example by adding informed consent in future contracts: certain types of AI use must be disclosed and compensated, the union argues.

But writers cannot rely on image rights in the same way. If they own the rights, they can seek redress or compensation if their work is removed by Major Language Models, or LLMs, but only if the resulting work is deemed to be a reproduction or derivative of their script. If the AI ​​has learned from hundreds of scripts or more, it’s not very likely, says Daniel Gervais, a professor of intellectual property and AI law at Vanderbilt University.

And it’s this scraping, applied to performers, that concerns talent reps. Entertainment lawyer Leigh Brecheen says she worries most about her clients’ valuable characteristics being extracted in ways that aren’t easily identifiable. Imagine a producer conjuring up a digital performance with the piercing intensity of Denzel Washington while bypassing his salary entirely. Most agreements negotiated with performers on camera will contain restrictions against using name, likeness, performance in any work other than that for which they are hired, Brecheen says. I also don’t want the studio to be able to use the performance to train the AI. That’s why, as Crabtree-Ireland explains, it’s crucial to reframe AI work as an amalgamation of countless humans.

But people do they care if what they are looking at was made by an AI trained in scripting and human performance? The day ChatGPT and other LLMs can produce movieable scenes based on simple prompts, unprotected writers’ rooms for police procedurals or sitcoms will likely dwindle. Voice actors, especially those not yet famous for their on-camera performances, are also in real danger. Voice cloning is now essentially a solved problem, says Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in analyzing deepfakes.

In the short term, most AI-generated actors can look like Fake Ryan Reynolds: horribly unsympathetic. It seems more likely that people will accept audiobooks created by AI or aDigitally rendered Darth Vader voice than a movie resting on the ripped shoulders of an AI-sculpted GigaChad-esque action hero.

In the long run, however, if the AI ​​Replicants escape the Strange Valley, audiences in the future may not care if the actor in front of them is human. It’s complicated, says Matthew Sag, professor of law and artificial intelligence at Emory University. The writing work can be encroached on in a marginal or gradual way. Performers are liable to be replaced in all or nothing.

As the actors union and Hollywood studios begin talks next week, the main concern will be economic fairness: the union says it has become increasingly difficult for guild members to maintain a middle-class lifestyle. According to the unions, there is a modern disconnect between the success of a film or television show and the residual remuneration, as well as longer gaps between increasingly shorter seasons, which means less time spent to work.

In this context, AI could be Hollywood’s next bet to produce more content with fewer humans. Like the AI-generated Reynolds, this would all be mundane if it weren’t so critical. Thus, union strikes remain a possibility. They have a 2023 business model for streaming with a 1970 business model for paying artists and writers and other industry creatives, says Crabtree-Ireland. It’s not OK.