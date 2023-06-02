Paul Hastings adds LA entertainment marketer from Latham





(Reuters) – Kenneth Deutsch, head of the entertainment and media practice at law firm Latham & Watkins, has taken up his practice to rival Paul Hastings, his new firm said on Thursday. Deutsch, a transactional partner who was global co-chairman of the entertainment, sports and media group at Latham, joins Paul Hastings in a parallel leadership role. He is the second partner to join the Century City office of Paul Hastings in Los Angeles this week, joining Susan Leader, a business attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati who also works with entertainment and media companies. Deutsch was among a group of six entertainment partners who left O’Melveny & Myers for Latham in 2014. A Latham spokesperson said the firm wishes him well. Deutsch advises on transactions, including content production, financing and distribution transactions, capital and debt raises and joint ventures. He represents entertainment and media companies as well as investors and financial institutions, the firm said. In 2020, Deutsch represented New Republic Pictures in a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures to partner on a slate of films including “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” Paul Hastings said. He recently advised Macro Media, the media company founded by producer Charles D. King, in its $90 million capital raise led by BlackRock Alternatives, announced in March. Deutsch has also worked on various files for actor, director and screenwriter Jon Favreau. Paul Hastings Chairman Frank Lopez said in a statement that Deutsch “is one of the entertainment industry’s elite transactional lawyers, known for working on successful projects and alongside high-profile clients. “. Learn more: General Counsel leaves Wilson Sonsini for Paul Hastings in Los Angeles Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Sarah Marks Thomson Reuters Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal affairs, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Contact her at [email protected]

