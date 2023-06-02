K-pop x Bollywood! Singer Aoora gives Bappi Lahiri’s signature song Jimmy Jimmy a Korean twist. SHOW





HIGHLIGHTS K-pop singer-producer Aoora recently shared his rendition of Bappi Lahri's iconic song Jimmy Jimmy.

Not only did Aoora sing the song in Hindi and Korean, but he also showcased his dancing skills.

Take a look at the music video right here! We never get tired K-pop X Bollywood! Embracing this trend, K-pop singer-producer Aoora, Bappi Lahri’s rendition of the iconic Jimmy Jimmy, will leave you mesmerized. Interpretation Aoora by Jimmy Jimmy Having teamed up with Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of Bappi Lahiri’s cult classic song, Aoora not only sang the song in a mix of Hindi and Korean, but also showcased his dancing skills. For the uninitiated, the original track is taken from the 1982 film Disco Dancer which starred Mithun Chakraborty and Kim Yashpal. Talking about the track, Aoora had said, “I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like Jimmy Jimmy, which happens to be one of my favorites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans of both cultures.” Further adding that the process of creating songs was difficult but fun, the K-pop star shared, “I had so much fun working on it, and it was also a challenge to recreate it in the K-pop style while retaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, however, we managed to create a sound that I’m very proud of.” However, this isn’t the first time the K-pop star has covered a B-town song! From Batameez Dil to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, many of Aoora’s remix covers have gone viral on social media.

