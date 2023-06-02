The Most Anticipated NEW Restaurant, Drakes Hollywood, Opens on the Iconic Melrose Ave Strip in West Hollywood, CA





Drake’s Hollywood officially opens to the public the Friday, May 5 from 4:00 p.m.. Reservations will go live through Resy on Thursday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Drake’s Hollywood 8747 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, California 90069 Opening to the public: Friday May 5 at 4 p.m. Business hours: Sunday-Wednesday 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Thursday-Saturday 4:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Drake’s Hollywood website @drakeshollywood About Drake’s Hollywood: Vandelay Hospitality, the catering group of Texas businessman Hunter Pond, is proud to present Drake’s Hollywood. Located on iconic Melrose Avenue, next to West Hollywood favorites like Catch LA and Craig’s–Drake’s, this lively and upbeat Hollywood-inspired restaurant and lounge. Vandelay is the restoration group that brought the highly acclaimed Hudson House in Beverly Hills earlier this year. The menu features high twists on American classics. Standouts include cracker crust pizza with truffled filet mignon, ossetra caviar and oysters dressed in creme fraiche from their raw sea bass, and a premier steak program featuring the 42-ounce ‘King’s Porterhouse’. Other highlights include a lobster, crab and ossetra macaroni and cheese aptly called “Le Deluxe” – and a decadent 24-layer strawberry cake. At the bar, patrons experience what Vandelay is best known for – their trademark “World’s Coldest Martinis”. Bartenders are specially trained to shake until the optimum freezing temperature is reached before serving; if it doesn’t frost the glass, it won’t go out! The ambient environment is created by rich red leather cabins, warm woodwork, soft lighting and nods to vintage Hollywood. Everything is centered around a large circular bar with bright accents. A dramatic entry canopy canopy and lush greenery greet guests through the front doors. Extensive commissioned murals cover the walls of each booth, featuring iconic characters from Hollywood history from all eras. The custom murals adorning the walls of Drake’s are inspired by famed New York cartoonist Edward Sorel. Artist, Jenna Frede, spent over a year creating this themed original artwork to showcase a progression of Old Hollywood eras – a defining element of our unique concept. In its unique atmosphere, Drake’s Hollywood provides an exclusive setting for celebratory occasions, offering full restaurant buyouts on demand for awards season parties, art and fashion events, holiday parties and even smaller, more intimate gatherings. About Vandelay Hospitality Group: Vandelay Hospitality Group, founded and owned by renowned restaurateur Hunter Pond, has built its reputation on creating beautifully designed spaces that transport diners to different times and places in history around the world. The portfolio of over 20 restaurants is dedicated to providing guests with timeless hospitality and dining experiences. Vandelay Hospitality Group’s growing restaurant brands evoke a combination of rich American heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail and timeless charm. Concepts are framed with the local community at the forefront and each property is designed in-house with careful eclecticism considering aesthetics and a comfortable, timeless experience for all to enjoy. Vandelay Hospitality Group website @vandelayhospitality

