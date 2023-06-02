Entertainment
Michigan’s Via the Great “Going Big” with its music – Macomb Daily
Julian Sevilla knows that adopting a musical moniker like Via the Great a few years ago was a little presumptuous, especially when he hadn’t done anything, well, great yet.
But, as the Michigan-based artist and producer who divides his time between Bay City, his hometown, and Oak Park, where he maintains a recording studio, notes, “protesting is a big part of how I see the world”.
And things are looking pretty positive for Via, 30, these days.
For the past five years since signing a song-publishing deal with BMG, Via has been a licensing machine. Songs such as “Can’t Stop Now”, “You Will Never Break Me”, “Finding My Way”, “Yes I Can”, “Stronger”, “Champion” and others have been used by ESPN, Fox , major league sports networks (NFL, MLB, NHL) and VH1, in movies (“Bel Air” and “The Best Man The Final Chapters”) and video games.
His latest single, “Going Big,” is the soundtrack to a Pizza Hut campaign that aired earlier this year during the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVII as well as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and will return. this autumn.
It’s not quite how he expected a career in music to turn out, but Via is happy to accept success no matter what it comes.
“It’s a super different way than I imagined to get into the industry,” Via said during a break from planning a birthday party for the middle of her three children. “I always wanted to be, like, a lay artist, putting out records and doing videos and stuff like that. That was my goal since I was young. But God has different opportunities for you. You don’t know what you’re really meant for until the universe opens those doors and puts you in the right place.
“So it’s definitely a blessing. It’s good. It’s different, but I can’t complain.
Music, as Via notes, has been her chosen path since her youth, and “the journey has been very, very long” and sometimes difficult. Inspired by his grandmother, a church musician and teacher, he began taking dance lessons at the age of three. She gave him a Casio keyboard when he was seven, which took his interest to the next level. “I was already playing beats with my feat,” Via recalled. “Once I had this keyboard in my hand, it was like I already knew what to do with it.”
By the age of 13 Via, a minor, was playing underground shows around Bay City and a year later began recording at a neighbor’s studio. He also became a father when he was just 15, shortly before moving to Gainesville, Florida, where his sister’s boyfriend also had a studio that allowed Via to continue developing and marketing. make his own CDs, which he got in trouble for distributing. to his high school friends. He returned to Bay City after graduation and established his own studio, producing other artists and establishing a relationship with Detroit rapper Seven the General who exponentially raised Via’s profile in the music scene.
“At first, I didn’t really want to be an artist per se. I wanted to be a producer and be behind the scenes,” says Via. He also continued to perform and was quick to come up with management and production deals. But Via will have to wait to realize its aspirations.
“I went through a bad financial period,” he says. “I had two kids, the bills were starting to pile up, my career wasn’t taking off the way I wanted it to. I lost my house. I lost my car. I was homeless and really distraught. At that stage, I was 10 years old (to make music, so there was a lot of anxiety and very discouraging).
It actually became Via the Great during this time. He had been working on other nicknames by then and one day found an abandoned hat on the floor which had a tag marked “The Greatest” inside. “That’s all I had was this hat,” he recalls, “but I wore it and realized I wanted to be awesome, and I want to make that kind of a statement. not necessarily saying that I’m taller than someone else, but I’m great at my own standards. Everyone can relate, because everyone has greatness in themselves. They don’t just have to get on with it.”
Now, Via acknowledges that those difficult times were “as much a gift as a curse. When I hit rock bottom, I learned a lot, spiritually and about myself. But it was a really bad time in life before all of this happened.
“This” began by connecting with longtime music manager Vincent Berry, another Michigan native who worked with Dreamboy and Norman Whitfield and was a childhood friend of Via’s father. “I wanted to grab someone from my house to give a lift, actually help out,” Berry notes. He, in turn, took Via to BMG Publishing, where manager Russell Gaskins saw its potential and began educating the budding musician about the world of music production, commercials and licensing.
“Five years ago, I didn’t know what a sync license was or anything like that,” says Via, who also started her own production company, Everything Great (EG) Entertainment. “(Gaskins) sent me (an assignment; he said, ‘This is going to be a location in a movie or a video game and it has to be about this certain topic.’ So I just did it and l sent, and I got a message back: “I’m in a conference room at BMG now and they love it. Let’s get to work!”
“He’s a very, very productive guy,” said Berry, who is still on Via’s management team. “He knows how to rap. He can sing. He can do all the music himself. He can write very well, produces very well. In a nutshell, he can do it all and he’s pretty good at it.
Via now hopes to transition from internships to full-fledged pop stardom. He recently directed a music video for “Going Big”. Also on the program is an EP titled “Destined For Greatness”, due out later this year, and a full album. He also plans to start touring soon, and after some tough times, Via is happy to continue doing the hard work it will take to make things truly great.
“Now that I’ve kind of kicked down the door, per se, and gained ground, it’s time to take the next step,” he explains. “My music has been heard by millions, now millions and millions. They have heard my voice; now is the time to attach the face to the voice, and that is what we are on a mission to do. .
