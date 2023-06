When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to being called “Chakka” during a live interview and said “Main Itna Bada Hoon…” turning out to be Bollywood’s “King Of Wit”

Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood for a reason. Not only because of his acting skills, he is also known for his witty humor and sarcasm. For the uninitiated, after four years, the superstar returned to the screens with the film Pathaan which broke all box office records. Now he is preparing for his next films, including Jawan and Dunki. SRK’s comebacks are something we should all learn from. From time to time, he would host Ask SRK sessions on his Twitter account, and he gives absolutely wild answers to these questions. And, while we’re at SRK’s sarcasm and wit, that time he was called “chakka” during a live broadcast, his response left everyone in two. Keep scrolling to find out. Once in a live interview session, Shah Rukh Khan was reading messages from his fans when one of them read “Chakka SRK”. And SRK clapped back at the hater with a wild response and said, “Mein itna bada hoon ki chauka ho nahi sakta tha. For chakka hi sahi hai. Referring to the rules of cricket (fours and sixers). The music video was shared by one of his fan pages named srkian_ayan_ on Instagram. Look here : As soon as the video started circulating on social media platforms, one wrote: “It’s all about perception. Another commented, “Warning: don’t mess with srk” One netizen wrote, “Ou kisi actors me itni aukaad hi nhi ki aisa comments pdh sake” One such comment may read: “Bawal chiz h srk mst jawab har bnde me dum nhi esa sawal dekhe sune khud ke liye fir itna pyara jawab de ske srk” Well, it’s absolutely true that there’s no one quite like SRK, and no other actor can deliver such wild comebacks while being so humble. What do you think? Let us know. Stay on Koimoi for more Bollywood news and updates! Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Brutally Roasted For Forgetting His Movie Welcome Back And Calling Him Goodbye Again, Netizens Say He Has A History Of Terrible Movies, Acted Worse Than Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

