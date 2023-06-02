Pierson Fode, the latest actor in the running to star in Superman: Legacy

Although it might be a while before we find out who will play the Man of Steel in Warner Bros. Superman: Legacy, a new competitor has entered the fray.

Actor Pierson Fode, 31, reportedly sent in a self-tape to audition for the coveted role in writer-director James Gunn’s superhero adventure, via Variety.

Fode reportedly sent a tape containing a montage of footage shot at his family’s farm in Moses Lake, Washington.

The actor even shared snaps of himself on the farm – which is quite similar to the Kent family farm where Superman/Clark Kent was raised – to Gunn, who made headlines in April for suggesting that the moviegoers suffered from “superhero fatigue”.

While it’s unclear if Fode will get a callback audition for the role, sources say Gunn liked what he saw on the audition tape.

Representatives for Fode had no comment while Gunn referred to Warner Bros. policy not to comment on stories regarding Superman: Legacy.

Insiders also added that no casting decisions have been made for Superman: Legacy at this time.

Gunn took charge of DC Studios in November 2022 with Peter Safran, with Gunn remarking in December 2022 that the Superman character was “a high priority, if not the highest priority”.

After spending a few months in Colorado with Safran polishing his slate and pitch to Warner Bros., it was revealed that Superman: Legacy would be the first project on Gunn’s new slate, setting a July 11 release date. 2025.

Gunn also confirmed that Henry Cavill, 40, who played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, will not return as Superman.

Gunn has since confirmed that characters such as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Lex Luthor, and even Krypto the Super-Hound will appear in Superman: Legacy.

The writer-director added that this story will follow a much younger version of Superman, requiring the casting of a new actor.

Gunn teased in April that the casting process was already underway, hinting at the qualities he was looking for in the new Superman.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all of Superman’s humanity, but is also an alien,” Gunn revealed.

“It has to be someone who has Superman’s kindness and compassion and be someone you want to hug,” the filmmaker continued.

Although he didn’t name names, Gunn continued, “We have some really good picks, which I’m excited about.”

Fode got his star on iCarly and Runaways in 2012 and he can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto, and he will next be seen in It’s About Time with Sam Trammell and Danielle Deadwyler.