Entertainment
Pierson Fode, the latest actor in the running to star in Superman: Legacy
Pierson Fode, the latest actor in line to star in Superman: Legacy for director James Gunn… who would have liked the actor’s audition
Although it might be a while before we find out who will play the Man of Steel in Warner Bros. Superman: Legacy, a new competitor has entered the fray.
Actor Pierson Fode, 31, reportedly sent in a self-tape to audition for the coveted role in writer-director James Gunn’s superhero adventure, via Variety.
Fode reportedly sent a tape containing a montage of footage shot at his family’s farm in Moses Lake, Washington.
The actor even shared snaps of himself on the farm – which is quite similar to the Kent family farm where Superman/Clark Kent was raised – to Gunn, who made headlines in April for suggesting that the moviegoers suffered from “superhero fatigue”.
While it’s unclear if Fode will get a callback audition for the role, sources say Gunn liked what he saw on the audition tape.
New Superman?: Actor Pierson Fode, 31, reportedly sent in a self-tape to audition for the coveted role in writer-director James Gunn’s superhero adventure, via Variety
Superman: While it’s unclear if Fode will get a callback audition for the role, sources say Gunn liked what he saw on the audition tape
Representatives for Fode had no comment while Gunn referred to Warner Bros. policy not to comment on stories regarding Superman: Legacy.
Insiders also added that no casting decisions have been made for Superman: Legacy at this time.
Gunn took charge of DC Studios in November 2022 with Peter Safran, with Gunn remarking in December 2022 that the Superman character was “a high priority, if not the highest priority”.
After spending a few months in Colorado with Safran polishing his slate and pitch to Warner Bros., it was revealed that Superman: Legacy would be the first project on Gunn’s new slate, setting a July 11 release date. 2025.
Gunn also confirmed that Henry Cavill, 40, who played Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, will not return as Superman.
Gunn has since confirmed that characters such as Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Lex Luthor, and even Krypto the Super-Hound will appear in Superman: Legacy.
The writer-director added that this story will follow a much younger version of Superman, requiring the casting of a new actor.
Gunn teased in April that the casting process was already underway, hinting at the qualities he was looking for in the new Superman.
No Comments: Reps for Fode had no comment while Gunn referred to Warner Bros. policy of not commenting on stories regarding Superman: Legacy
New Supes: The writer-director added that this story will follow a much younger version of Superman, requiring the casting of a new actor
Great picks: Although he didn’t name any names, Gunn continued, ‘We have some really great picks, which excites me’
No comment:Fode got his star on iCarly and Runaways in 2012 and he can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto, and he will next be seen in It’s Time with Sam Trammell and Danielle Deadwyler
“The next Superman has to be someone who has all of Superman’s humanity, but is also an alien,” Gunn revealed.
“It has to be someone who has Superman’s kindness and compassion and be someone you want to hug,” the filmmaker continued.
Although he didn’t name names, Gunn continued, “We have some really good picks, which I’m excited about.”
Fode got his star on iCarly and Runaways in 2012 and he can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto, and he will next be seen in It’s About Time with Sam Trammell and Danielle Deadwyler.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12150407/Pierson-Fode-latest-actor-running-star-Superman-Legacy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pierson Fode, the latest actor in the running to star in Superman: Legacy
- Nine Buffs Selected CSC Academic All-District
- Google Bard now uses your device’s precise location to get more relevant local results
- The puzzle of animal behavior and earthquake prediction
- President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi greet people at Telangana training day
- Boris Johnson fails to deliver crucial WhatsApps
- When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to being called “Chakka” during a live interview and said “Main Itna Bada Hoon…” turning out to be Bollywood’s “King Of Wit”
- Ultimate Table Tennis: Quadri Aruna drafted by U Mumba; Duda joins Sharath Kamal at Chennai Lions
- Fiorucci Pre-Fall 2023 by Daniel W. Fletcher
- Google Adds Buy Buttons
- China wants to be an energy superpower. This is how they can be stopped
- Stoltenberg: “Open door” to Ukraine’s NATO membership