Amber Heard denies leaving Hollywood after moving to Spain: ‘I keep moving forward’





Actress Amber Heard has now broken her silence and denied reports that she has left Hollywood, Page Six reported. The ‘Aquaman’ actor has confirmed in a new TikTok video that she is currently staying in Spain but also has film projects in her kitty. “I love Spain so much,” she told a local reporter in Spanish, with an accent similar to those from the European country. Asked if she plans to stay long in Spain, the ‘Never Back Down’ actor replied, “I hope so. I like living here.

However, the reporter then asked if she had any movie projects planned in advance, to which the actor replied, “Oh, yes.” “I keep moving forward,” she added. “C’est la vie,” according to Page Six. Recently, several reports have surfaced that Heard has now moved to Spain with her young daughter and left the Hollywood industry. Heard flew to Europe in September 2022, just three months after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won his libel case against her on June 1. She was seen at the time on a trip to Palma de Mallorca with her daughter, Oonagh. Since then, Heard and her toddler have been seen on several play dates in Spain. It was later reported that the “Justice League” actor had left showbiz for good, according to Page Six. Depp, 59, sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him by abusing him only to get more money in their divorce settlement. A year later, his ex-wife counter-sued him for $100 million. The lawsuit ended in June 2022, with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the ‘Cry Baby’ actor in an editorial from 2018 that she wrote for the Washington Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/amber-heard-denies-quitting-hollywood-says-i-keep-moving-forward-8641761/

