Oshkosh pools, lakes and water parks for summer fun





OSHKOSH – The weather is getting warmer and you may be looking for ways to cool off. Many pools and beaches are available in Winnebago County. Here is an overview of the best seats. Pollock Community Water Park, 1550 Taft Ave., Oshkosh, opens for the season June 7. Swimming hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Due to staff shortages, some areas may need to close earlier. For more information, visit ci.oshkosh.wi.us. South Park wading pool, 1035 W. South Park Ave., Oshkosh, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The park also includes a playground, basketball and tennis courts, shelter buildings and fishing opportunities in the lagoons. Omro Family Aquatic Center, 1241 Kiwanis St., opens June 7. Free swim hours are 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Swimming lessons and other programs are offered at the pool. For more information, visit Omro Family Aquatic Center on Facebook. Menominee Park Beach, in the southern part of Menominee Park on Pratt Trail, is open for swimming. Benches and picnic tables are scattered throughout the park. Other park features include shelters, bathrooms, a playground, and the Menominee Park Zoo. For more information, visit visitoshkosh.com. Jefferson Park Pool: The Menashas Outdoor Pool is located in Jefferson Park, 915 Third St., and opens for the season on June 3. Swimming hours are 1-5 p.m. weekdays; 6-7.45pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Park facilities include a waterslide, zero-depth entry, children’s fountain, slide, inflatable play area, concessions, events, and games. For more information, visit menashawi.gov. The Neenah Pool, 600 S. Park Ave., will open for the 2023 season on June 3. Swimming hours are 1-8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends. The Neenah’s outdoor pool features lap lanes, a sand play area, sand volleyball court, waterslide, concessions, lounge chairs, and more. For more information, visit ci.neenah.wi.us. Washington Park Wading Pool, 631 W. Winneconne Ave., Neenah, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day. The pad is free to use and can be activated by waving your hand over the motion sensor above the red fire hydrant and will continue for 4 minutes at a time. For more information, visit ci.neenah.wi.us. The bathing area at Arthur Marble Park Beach, 639 W. Main St., Winneconne, is open for the season June 7. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The beach is supervised by certified lifeguards and offers a shallow end for youngsters to swim and build sand castles as well as a deep end with a snorkeling platform. The park also includes shelters, a dog park and a channel for fishing. For more information, visit winneconnewi.gov. Learn more: Contact Mara Wegner at[email protected]or 920-996-7241.

