Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor launches world’s first franchise-based Indian Supercross Racing League

India has witnessed a monumental revolution in the world of motorsport as Bollywood actor and huge Supercross fan, Arjun Kapoor, unveiled the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League in conjunction with the Federation of Sports Clubs Motor Vehicles of India (FMSCI).

This groundbreaking league is the first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together racers from around the world to compete in different formats and categories.

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is ready to revolutionize the world of motorsport, combining adrenaline-pumping action and fierce competition.

With CEAT as main sponsor and Toyota Hilux as official automotive partner of the ISRL, this partnership between the brands and the league demonstrates their shared values ​​of innovation, performance and pushing boundaries.

The inaugural season will begin at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by exciting events in premier metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

From October to December 2023, fans in these cities will witness jaw-dropping displays of skill, daring maneuvers and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

The launch of the Indian Supercross Racing League today is a watershed moment for all of us in the motocross community, says CS Santosh, India’s most accomplished supercross champion.

India has huge potential and talent in this field and I am confident that the league has the tenacity to present a platform for all aspiring runners to show the world their talent, skills and stamina. The Indian Supercross Racing League will be the IPL of motocross and I can’t wait to see the first season start in October this year.

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Arjun Kapoor said: From the earliest days of my childhood, I was captivated by the excitement and thrill of Supercross Racing. Today, as I look around this magnificent arena, filled with the roar of engines and palpable excitement in the air, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will welcome the best riders in the world to compete on our soil, but has also paved the way for future generations to embrace the thrills and joys of Supercross.

Team SXI, the parent company of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative led by former international racers, Eeshan Lokhande, Veer Patel and Aashwin Lokhande.

Drawing on their vast personal experience and unwavering passion for the sport, they meticulously conceptualized, identified critical gaps and delivered a series that is set to redefine Supercross racing on a global scale.

With their deep understanding of the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence, they are ushering in a new era of Supercross that will captivate audiences around the world.

What is the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League?

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CISRL) is the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league, a groundbreaking initiative that is set to revolutionize the way the sport is viewed in India. He is here to create a global extravaganza, an awe-inspiring spectacle that will captivate Indian audiences like never before.

CISRL has signed up with athletes around the world to compete in a variety of formats and categories, pushing the limits of their skills and inspiring Indian runners to reach new heights. Prepare to be amazed as our stage performers break records for charismatic engagement, adding an extra layer of excitement to this premier motorsport event.

The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for runners of all ages and skill levels. The league also believes in giving back to the community and partnering with local organizations to promote youth development and environmental sustainability.