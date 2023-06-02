Veteran San Diego actor Kandis Chappell takes on a daunting role in ‘Eleanor’

Playing Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential first lady in American history, is nothing short of daunting, says Kandis Chappell, who stars in Mark St. Germain’s one-man play Eleanor at the North Coast Repertory Theater this month. Even thinking about filling those shoes is a challenge.

That’s saying something for an actress whose 30-plus-year theater career includes roles on Broadway, Lincoln Center, the South Coast Rep in Costa Mesa, the Old Globe (lots of Shakespeare there) and the North Coast Rep (The Lion in Winter and L’illusion, among others).

To prepare to play Roosevelt, who served as First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945, Chappell read books about her and watched Ken Burns’ documentary The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, the ’70s miniseries Eleanor and Franklin, in which Jane Alexander portrayed Eleanor, and some PBS American Experience programs.

It was a recent trip to see friends in New York and a visit to the original Roosevelt home in Hyde Park that most connected Chappell to the Roosevelts.

We toured the house, we walked around the grounds, we went to Eleanors Cottage, Chappell said. It was her getaway when she was married. This is where she lived after Franklin’s death.

As I walked through this area and through the house, I remember we walked up a flight of stairs. I put my hand on the railing and I thought Oh my God, they hit that railing.

What drew Chappell to St. Germain’s play was its focus on Eleanor Roosevelt’s personal life and relationships over the more well-known historical and political details.

She was very frustrated in her marriage, Chappell said. When Franklin fell ill, his campaign manager went to Eleanor and told her to keep her career alive. She was pushed into politics, and she was really good at it.

Long before that, young Eleanor Roosevelt navigated an unhappy early years in which she lost her mother at age 8 and her father was an alcoholic. It was a miserable childhood, Chappell said. But it gave him strength. At that time, young women progressed by their appearance. She didn’t have that option. She found other things to draw on to make her attractive to people.

There was also the question for Chappell of how she ended up standing up for the poor and minorities with her privileged upbringing. It was becoming so important to her. She’s just endlessly fascinating.

In the solo show directed by North Coast Rep artistic director David Ellenstein at its West Coast premiere, Chappell will play not only Eleanor Roosevelt but, at times, 15 other characters, both male and female. Eleanor is not only Chappell’s first play in six years, but his very first solo performance.

After going through this dry spell, I thought to myself, what I miss the most is the community, being with other people, she said. And here I am doing a one-woman show, which is quite ironic.

Chappell says she hopes to give audiences an idea of ​​Eleanor Roosevelt without doing any impersonation.

I am not an imitator, she said. But because she’s so iconic and people know her, I have to give people enough flavor of her voice or her accent that they stop wondering if I sound like her.

Eleanor

When: Previews, from Wednesday to June 9. Opens June 10 and ends July 9. Hours, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday; 2 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday

Or: North Coast Repertory Theater, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach

Tickets: $54-$65

Phone: (858) 481-1055

On line: northcoastrep.org