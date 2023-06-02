Entertainment
Veteran San Diego actor Kandis Chappell takes on a daunting role in ‘Eleanor’
Playing Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential first lady in American history, is nothing short of daunting, says Kandis Chappell, who stars in Mark St. Germain’s one-man play Eleanor at the North Coast Repertory Theater this month. Even thinking about filling those shoes is a challenge.
That’s saying something for an actress whose 30-plus-year theater career includes roles on Broadway, Lincoln Center, the South Coast Rep in Costa Mesa, the Old Globe (lots of Shakespeare there) and the North Coast Rep (The Lion in Winter and L’illusion, among others).
To prepare to play Roosevelt, who served as First Lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945, Chappell read books about her and watched Ken Burns’ documentary The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, the ’70s miniseries Eleanor and Franklin, in which Jane Alexander portrayed Eleanor, and some PBS American Experience programs.
It was a recent trip to see friends in New York and a visit to the original Roosevelt home in Hyde Park that most connected Chappell to the Roosevelts.
We toured the house, we walked around the grounds, we went to Eleanors Cottage, Chappell said. It was her getaway when she was married. This is where she lived after Franklin’s death.
As I walked through this area and through the house, I remember we walked up a flight of stairs. I put my hand on the railing and I thought Oh my God, they hit that railing.
What drew Chappell to St. Germain’s play was its focus on Eleanor Roosevelt’s personal life and relationships over the more well-known historical and political details.
She was very frustrated in her marriage, Chappell said. When Franklin fell ill, his campaign manager went to Eleanor and told her to keep her career alive. She was pushed into politics, and she was really good at it.
Long before that, young Eleanor Roosevelt navigated an unhappy early years in which she lost her mother at age 8 and her father was an alcoholic. It was a miserable childhood, Chappell said. But it gave him strength. At that time, young women progressed by their appearance. She didn’t have that option. She found other things to draw on to make her attractive to people.
There was also the question for Chappell of how she ended up standing up for the poor and minorities with her privileged upbringing. It was becoming so important to her. She’s just endlessly fascinating.
In the solo show directed by North Coast Rep artistic director David Ellenstein at its West Coast premiere, Chappell will play not only Eleanor Roosevelt but, at times, 15 other characters, both male and female. Eleanor is not only Chappell’s first play in six years, but his very first solo performance.
After going through this dry spell, I thought to myself, what I miss the most is the community, being with other people, she said. And here I am doing a one-woman show, which is quite ironic.
Chappell says she hopes to give audiences an idea of Eleanor Roosevelt without doing any impersonation.
I am not an imitator, she said. But because she’s so iconic and people know her, I have to give people enough flavor of her voice or her accent that they stop wondering if I sound like her.
Eleanor
When: Previews, from Wednesday to June 9. Opens June 10 and ends July 9. Hours, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday; 2 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday
Or: North Coast Repertory Theater, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach
Tickets: $54-$65
Phone: (858) 481-1055
On line: northcoastrep.org
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/theater/story/2023-06-02/veteran-san-diego-actor-kandis-chappell-takes-on-daunting-role-in-eleanor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The longer they wait to indict Donald Trump, the harder it gets
- Veteran San Diego actor Kandis Chappell takes on a daunting role in ‘Eleanor’
- Earthquakes attempt to break record for biggest football lesson ever – NBC Bay Area
- Erdogan wins again in Turkey: what does it mean for the Middle East? – Politics of Israel
- 2024 election, Jokowi calls for rejection of politicization of religion and identity politics
- Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor launches world’s first franchise-based Indian Supercross Racing League
- Clemson football opener ready for prime time kickoff on Labor Day
- June 2023 – The Daily News
- Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce first Vande Bharat train from Goa on June 3 | Goa News
- Oshkosh pools, lakes and water parks for summer fun
- Imran Khan is a bigger threat to the country than Narendra Modi: Pakistani Defense Minister
- China begins drilling 32,800ft deep hole in oil-rich Xinjiang region