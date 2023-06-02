Entertainment
Homestead Festival, First Fridays, “Addams Family”
This weekend kicks off a new month with a host of outdoor concerts, festivals and live theatre, plus another fun First Friday just in time for summer.
1. Rory Feek’s 2nd Annual Homestead Festival
After a successful first year, which included a Hollywood icon visiting Columbia, Rory Feek will host his second annual Homestead Festival this weekend.
The two-day festival, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, will once again be an alternative to your usual summertime music venue.
In addition to nightly performances by Feek, as well as a carefully selected selection of special guests, the festival focuses on the family lifestyle, with several speakers, seminars and demonstrations, as well as more than 200 vendors ranging from handmade crafts to food, clothing, household items and many more farm goods.
Live music will include performances by Collin Raye, Craig Campbell, Paul Overstreet and The Malpass Brothers, with additional music from local and regional artists performed on a second side stage.
Tickets are $145 for general admission, $25 for children ages 6-17. General admission plus is $245, which includes an air-conditioned tent and upgraded restroom. Tickets can be purchased at www.HardisonMill.com.
Also be sure to download the Homestead Festival app for the full program, information on speakers, artists, vendors, sponsors and more.
2. First Fridays
Kick off the summer season in downtown Columbia this weekend by starting with another festive First Friday.
Shops will be open late, food trucks will be parked around the neighborhood and, as always, live music will blast around street corners, local shops and venues.
The main events on the first Friday will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but check the Live Entertainment section for specific performances.
3. “The Addams Family Musical” at MCAG
The Maury County Arts Guld, 705 Lion Parkway, is set to get “scary and cooked” this weekend with its latest production of “The Addams Family: The Musical.”
Join the terrifyingly adorable Addams as they face the next phase of their quirky yet adorable family life, a child coming of age.
Wednesday Addams is ready for a life of her own, now 18 and in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable family in Ohio. They invited Lucas’ family home over for dinner to meet Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, and all of the adorable Addams characters and their unique and unconventional ways of doing things.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two final performances will also take place at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors and military, and $10 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased at the door or online at www.TheMCAG.org.
4. Colombian Pride Festival
Columbia will celebrate its second annual Pride Festival on June 4.
This year’s Pride Fest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park and invites everyone to enjoy local cuisine from food trucks, live music on multiple stages, a beer garden, as well as a village of vendors to buy local arts, crafts and other homemade goods.
Organizers say the event will be a “vibrant celebration of the love and acceptance” of diversity in the community.
There will also be a playground for younger children, as well as non-profit organizations with booths to provide information about their services.
5. Live Entertainment
Nashville Yacht Club Group will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Buy your tickets at www.TheMulehouse.com.
The solar bodies will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Chef Smiley Ricks and the C-Town Specials will perform at Daniel’s Barber Shop in Columbia’s downtown plaza beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The duo Stephanie Adlington will perform at Farmstead Cellar, 803 S. Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Home Group of Eight will perform its annual free Summerstock Concert at Riverwalk Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature additional performances by Rockdale Ridgerunners And Buck Sixx.
Max Schott and Khris Glaring will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
blue ashes will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
kernel soon will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Adam Lee Band will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2023/06/02/weekend-top-5-homestead-festival-first-fridays-addams-family/70273906007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 9% Interest on New Accounts as UK Savers Offer Best Rates in 10+ Years | Saving
- Homestead Festival, First Fridays, “Addams Family”
- Where is the tennis channel on YouTube TV? Now we know.
- [PV Talk] – Actual consumer behavior towards sustainable fashion
- The longer they wait to indict Donald Trump, the harder it gets
- Veteran San Diego actor Kandis Chappell takes on a daunting role in ‘Eleanor’
- Earthquakes attempt to break record for biggest football lesson ever – NBC Bay Area
- Erdogan wins again in Turkey: what does it mean for the Middle East? – Politics of Israel
- 2024 election, Jokowi calls for rejection of politicization of religion and identity politics
- Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor launches world’s first franchise-based Indian Supercross Racing League
- Clemson football opener ready for prime time kickoff on Labor Day
- June 2023 – The Daily News