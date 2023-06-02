Homestead Festival, First Fridays, “Addams Family”

This weekend kicks off a new month with a host of outdoor concerts, festivals and live theatre, plus another fun First Friday just in time for summer.

1. Rory Feek’s 2nd Annual Homestead Festival

After a successful first year, which included a Hollywood icon visiting Columbia, Rory Feek will host his second annual Homestead Festival this weekend.

The two-day festival, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, will once again be an alternative to your usual summertime music venue.

In addition to nightly performances by Feek, as well as a carefully selected selection of special guests, the festival focuses on the family lifestyle, with several speakers, seminars and demonstrations, as well as more than 200 vendors ranging from handmade crafts to food, clothing, household items and many more farm goods.

Live music will include performances by Collin Raye, Craig Campbell, Paul Overstreet and The Malpass Brothers, with additional music from local and regional artists performed on a second side stage.

Tickets are $145 for general admission, $25 for children ages 6-17. General admission plus is $245, which includes an air-conditioned tent and upgraded restroom. Tickets can be purchased at www.HardisonMill.com.

Also be sure to download the Homestead Festival app for the full program, information on speakers, artists, vendors, sponsors and more.

2. First Fridays

Kick off the summer season in downtown Columbia this weekend by starting with another festive First Friday.

Shops will be open late, food trucks will be parked around the neighborhood and, as always, live music will blast around street corners, local shops and venues.

The main events on the first Friday will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., but check the Live Entertainment section for specific performances.

3. “The Addams Family Musical” at MCAG

The Maury County Arts Guld, 705 Lion Parkway, is set to get “scary and cooked” this weekend with its latest production of “The Addams Family: The Musical.”

Join the terrifyingly adorable Addams as they face the next phase of their quirky yet adorable family life, a child coming of age.

Wednesday Addams is ready for a life of her own, now 18 and in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable family in Ohio. They invited Lucas’ family home over for dinner to meet Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, and all of the adorable Addams characters and their unique and unconventional ways of doing things.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two final performances will also take place at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors and military, and $10 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased at the door or online at www.TheMCAG.org.

4. Colombian Pride Festival

Columbia will celebrate its second annual Pride Festival on June 4.

This year’s Pride Fest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park and invites everyone to enjoy local cuisine from food trucks, live music on multiple stages, a beer garden, as well as a village of vendors to buy local arts, crafts and other homemade goods.

Organizers say the event will be a “vibrant celebration of the love and acceptance” of diversity in the community.

There will also be a playground for younger children, as well as non-profit organizations with booths to provide information about their services.

5. Live Entertainment

Nashville Yacht Club Group will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Buy your tickets at www.TheMulehouse.com.

The solar bodies will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Chef Smiley Ricks and the C-Town Specials will perform at Daniel’s Barber Shop in Columbia’s downtown plaza beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

The duo Stephanie Adlington will perform at Farmstead Cellar, 803 S. Main St., beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Home Group of Eight will perform its annual free Summerstock Concert at Riverwalk Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature additional performances by Rockdale Ridgerunners And Buck Sixx.

Max Schott and Khris Glaring will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

blue ashes will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

kernel soon will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Adam Lee Band will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.