Kangana bids farewell to airport looks: ‘The fashion industry has been brainwashed’ | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut took credit for starting the airport look trend in India. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of her 2018 look which she sported at Mumbai airport. She captioned it, Only person to blame for starting the silly airport look trend. Read also : Kangana Ranaut Says Most Female Stars Make Movies For Free, Says Only She Gets Paid Like Male Actors Kangana Ranaut has shared several photos of her airport looks.

Kangana made headlines in 2018 when she was spotted at the airport in a lavender-colored Dior dress paired with a soft pink Prada overcoat. She completed it with black heels and oversized sunglasses. Many had congratulated her on her choice of haute couture.

Kangana on port of international brands

She then shared several of her eye-catching airport looks and called herself a Victim of Capitalism. She added, Brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman so that I only line the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without caring about the impact of my choices on the environment.

Kangana Ranaut shared posts about her airport looks.

Kangana on international fashion brands

Sharing more photos, she wrote: While I act like a bimbo, the system greets me like a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and artisans slowly die and regularly. Then they cleverly start price labeling everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I’m falling into now more than style it’s about brands even for a really elegant person. Fashion brands make you work for free just by sending them clothes and bags, they begin to hijack the cultures and traditions of an entire civilization.

Kangana says goodbye at the airport

Posting a collage of several of her looks, she asked herself a question: if this is what an Indian woman looks like, then what does an American woman look like? By saying goodbye to the trend, she added, Bye bye airport air, we have passed this phase. Now it’s time that even if I buy a single piece of clothing, I wonder how many Indians benefit from it!

Kangana is often seen in cotton salwar kurtas and sarees at airports. She is also seen in classic western clothing depending on the weather.