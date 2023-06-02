Tom Holland hints at filming another Spider-Man movie | Entertainment





Tom Holland can’t wait to shoot another Spider-Man movie. The 27-year-old actor has played the iconic character since 2016, and Tom has revealed he’s keen to reprise the role in a new movie. Asked about the possibility of making another Spider-Man movie, Tom told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I think as long as we can do Peter Parker justice. As long as we can keep elevating and improving the movies and make them more meaningful. , then I will be there. “I’d be stupid to say I wouldn’t be the luckiest kid in the world if I had to do it all over again, things happen but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.” Tom has previously admitted he’s unsure about his future after starring in 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The actor admitted the film could have been “the perfect storybook ending” for his portrayal of Spider-Man. Speaking about the future of the franchise, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter, “There are people way smarter than me who have been tasked with writing future films and coming up with new ideas. And as always, I will be very excited to see what they come up with. “But maybe we don’t top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending to this chapter of Spider-Man. And if it’s time for me to step down and for new person to step in, I would do so with pride.” Tom also revealed that he wanted to “explore” new challenges. The actor – who stars alongside his girlfriend Zendaya in the Spider-Man films – said: “I would love to explore and try new things with different characters.”

