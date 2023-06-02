‘Nepokid’ Aarohi Patel has two successful Gujarati films and no plans for Bollywood

Aarohi is an actor, producer and video editor. The daughter of famous Gujarati director-producer duo Saandeep and Aarti Patel, she has been in the industry for eight years.

The 28-year-old can be called a ‘nepokid’ but she insists she is not one, although she owes her fame to the success of her father’s film, the romantic drama ‘Love Ni Bhavai”, where she plays a role.

Making her acting debut in Saandeep Patel’s film ‘Moti Na Chowk Re Sapna Ma Ditha’, she rose to prominence with her lead role in Vijaygiri Bava’s drama ‘Premji: Rise of a Warrior’. From video editing to technical work on film sets, she does it all.

“My idea was never to be the main heroine in my dad’s movie ‘Love Ni Bhavai,'” Aarohi said. “It was never planned. I grew up on film sets and so I was like…make me a spot boy or an actress, but let me be on film sets.

“The idea was to assist my father on the sets, but it was only at the last moment, when he couldn’t find the right person, that he chose me! At the start, even he was skeptical of my ability to do it, but right after the first shot he was proud of me.”

But it’s not easy coming from a family with deep roots in the film industry. Aarohi finds her past a tightrope to walk on.

She noted, “Being the daughter of Sandeep Patel (director) and Aarti Patel (producer-actor), if I play well people say ‘she’s obviously going to play well, she’s the daughter of…’ and if I do badly, they say “despite being their daughter of … she performed so poorly”.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get the credit it deserves! I only have my fans who recognize my work for what it’s worth.”

Recalling her “Love Ni Bhavai” days and the rejection she ironically faced after the film’s success, Aarohi said, “When I made the film, it became an instant hit. I got so much praise for this and I assumed that now I’m going to get a lot of offers. I waited and waited a lot but didn’t get a single call. No job offers. It was one of my lowest phases.

“Finally, one day, I got a call from director Vipul Mehta. He wanted to tell me the script of ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’ – he even invited me to Mumbai, but before listening to the script, I accepted the project. . I said yes!”

She chose to be a field producer for over two years. “During the dark times of Covid, when nothing was happening, I founded GlassHour Productions with fellow actor and good friend Tatsat Munshi. We are still taking small steps, but yes, we are producing commercials and web series. We want to tell fresh stories, give opportunities to newcomers and create great content in Gujarati.”

As with most actors, is the next step Bollywood? “I love ‘Amdabad’. I am a Gujarati at heart and I want to create and produce content that will inspire the Mumbai fraternity to seek opportunities in Gujarat. I am here to stay!”

Aarohi’s last film was “Aum Mangalam Singleam” (November 2022). This, again, was a box office success – and the film was directed by his father; her mother is the producer and plays one of the characters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.