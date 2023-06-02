Entertainment
FaZe Clan’s Massive Drama ‘Stranger Things’ Gets Even Uglier
Last week, the massively popular gaming esports and content creator group called FaZe Clan signed stranger things season four actor Grace Van Dien. His community has been in ruins sinceagain exposing the misogynistic belly of some of the fandom organizations. Now, Van Dien has locked his Twitter account and removed the FaZe Clan moniker from his biography after founding member FaZe Rain posted a video of the two meeting in person for the first time that ended with the actor leaving. in tears.
The week in games: System Shock, Street Fighter 6, etc.
FaZe is no stranger to contrasting views and passionate opinions on the future of the brand, FaZe Clans Official Account tweeted on May 31. Recruitment has always made it stand out. But make no mistake, the mistreatment of our newest member is by no means acceptable. Grace joined in hopes of bringing her voice to FaZe and we support her.
It’s the only statement from the company, which remains under siege as members lash out at corporatizing the brand. since it went public last year, did regarding the backlash of Van Diens’ signing and the targeting of her by fans and FaZe stars. The controversy started when FaZe Clan announced the actor turned Twitch streamers signing on May 25. Longtime male members like Censor, Banks and Adapt accused the brand of selling itself out for quick influence on the stranger things Hollywood actors popularity rather than its acting or content creation chops.
Learn more: stranger things Actor says she streams more on Twitch due to industry sexual harassment
As fans piled in, Rain was especially dismissive of Van Dien in a reaction video, saying she was just an innocent girl who probably had no idea what was going on. The rant became even more sexist and misogynistic as he claimed she was probably still playing with Barbies when he made his first million, and called her excruciatingly middle, who I would never let touch me on my night. the most drunk. Van Dien responded by saying that while Rain was known for his trickshots, she knew him as the person who almost overdosed streaming.
The two ended up agreeing to meet in person, which only made things worse. The encounter was filmed and later uploaded to youtube on May 30 by Rain in an edited format interspersed with additional reactions and comments from him. As Van Dien admitted the overdose comments went too far, she confronted him about past sexist remarks, while Rain accused her of being emotional and not being able to joke around. At the end of the video, Van Dien leaves the room and says that if the video was uploaded, she would leave FaZe. His Twitter account is now private and the reference to FaZe in his bio has been removed.
Van Dien and Rain could not immediately be reached for comment. FaZe Clan declined to say if Rain would be sanctioned in any way or if Van Dien was still with the organization.
