EXO members slam SM Entertainment for ‘slave’ contracts
The members of boy group EXO have refuted SM Entertainment’s claims, saying that the agency forced them into “slave” contracts and did not provide them with all the information as claimed by the company.
The lawyer for the three members argued that the terms of SM Entertainment’s contract are unfair to the point of exploiting the artists as “slaves”, contrary to the agency’s explanation that the contracts were signed voluntarily by individual artists.
According to an additional statement released on Friday, SM artists are obligated to accept auto-renewing contracts with no proper expiration date. if they fail to release a certain number of albums.
A standard contract as recommended by the government is usually based on seven years, and an artist has the right to terminate the contract if they exceed this threshold. SM Entertainment, on the other hand, strong singers in 12-13 year contracts, Lee added.
Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen informed SM Entertainment on Thursday that they were terminating their contracts with the agency due to mistreatment and unfair contract terms, while the agency argued that it was part of a “plan from an outside party” to shake up the company which just wrapped up a nasty management battle earlier this year.
The company argued that it had provided all the necessary information regarding the payment of the artists and that the three members were seduced by “an absurd outside force” “without regard to the true interests of the artists”.
We artists are adults who can think for ourselves and are responsible for the decisions we make, the three EXO members said through their lawyer on Friday, refuting the agencies’ claims that the members allegedly been tampered with by third parties.
The three members had also claimed that they had never signed or attempted to sign an exclusive contract with a third party, refuting SM’s allegation that the members contacted rapper and producer MC Mong and Big Planet Made.
Big Planet Made also denied the allegation on Thursday.
The members also rebutted SM Entertainments claim that it had provided all relevant information about the artists’ requests, saying that the company only allowed artists to review the data, but did not allow them to take them. elsewhere to consult strangers.
“Payment data is meant to be read slowly for 30 days, but just allowing artists to peek into it is the agency’s effort to construct its rationale and say, ‘We showed what we had to do,'” the attorney said.
“Knowing SM Entertainment’s intentions, we could not compromise by simply ‘reviewing’ the data and not ‘providing’ it as requested.”
But even with all the legal battles, the three members said they were ready to continue their group activities.
Besides settling the legal issues with SM, we wholeheartedly thank the fans who have sent love and support to EXO for so long, the statement read.
Regardless of the end of this legal battle, we will faithfully and diligently continue our group activities under the EXO group.
EXO is a nine-member boy band that debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment and is one of the most popular third-generation K-pop boy bands, well known for songs such as “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Call Me Baby” (2015) and “Monster” (2016).
The group recently released the Japanese single Bird and held a reunion in April, marking the first time in four years that the members have reunited after their mandatory military service. Member Kai started his service earlier this month.
