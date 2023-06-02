Bollywood idol Arjun Kapoor launches India’s first-ever franchise-based CEAT Indian Supercross Racing league

National, June 2023: India has witnessed a monumental revolution in the world of motorsport as Bollywood actor and avid Supercross fan Arjun Kapoor unveiled the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League in conjunction with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This groundbreaking league is the first-ever franchise-based Supercross Racing League, bringing together racers from around the world to compete in different formats and categories.

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is ready to revolutionize the world of motorsport, combining adrenaline-pumping action and fierce competition. With CEAT as main sponsor and Toyota Hilux as official automotive partner of the ISRL, this partnership between the brands and the league demonstrates their shared values ​​of innovation, performance and pushing boundaries.

The inaugural season will begin at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by exciting events in premier metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. From October to December 2023, fans in these cities will witness jaw-dropping displays of skill, daring maneuvers and high-speed action that will redefine Supercross racing.

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League aims to win the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing the limits,” says Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder and director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd The launch of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CISRL) is an important development for the Indian motorsport and automotive industry. The league aims to provide a platform for young riders to emerge and develop their talent with international riders, and to attract the attention of sponsors and manufacturers. It will also create a great opportunity for automakers to showcase their futuristic products and innovative technologies. The ISRL is a positive step in driving the growth and recognition of motorsport in India, and is expected to have a significant impact on the automotive industry through exposure to world-class competition. Speaking on occasion, Mr. Akbar Ibrahim, President of FMSCI, said: The federation is overwhelmed by the thought process and initiative taken by the SXI team, to elevate the motorsport culture in the country. This initiative will not only bring global talent to the country but also provide a platform to nurture young talent and position India on the global sports map. Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Arjun Kapoor said: From the earliest days of my childhood, I was captivated by the excitement and thrill of Supercross Racing. Today, as I look around this magnificent arena, filled with the roar of engines and palpable excitement in the air, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League will welcome the best riders in the world to compete on our soil, but has also paved the way for future generations to embrace the thrills and joys of Supercross. Mr. Lakshminarayanan B, Marketing Director, CEAT Limited said: We are delighted to be the title sponsor of the Indian Supercross Racing League. CEAT’s association with the sport reflects our longstanding commitment to supporting and promoting the passion and thrill of competitive sporting events. CEAT has been investing in the world of dirt biking since 2014 and will launch its new Gripp MX range in 2023. CEAT’s advanced, high-performance tires are perfectly suited to the tough terrain of Supercross, ensuring superior grip and control for riders. As title sponsors, we aim to heighten the excitement and adrenaline of Supercross racing and look forward to an exhilarating season ahead. We are proud to be a part of this electrifying sport and to contribute to its growth and popularity in India.

Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are delighted to partner as the Official Automotive Partner of the first-ever Indian Supercross Racing League. The platform gives us a unique opportunity to extend the support needed for the movement of specialized supercross bikes with Toyota Hilux, which is renowned for its off-road capabilities. Needless to mention that our association with motorsport around the world is long standing and we are delighted to support the Indian Supercross Racing League in India.

Team SXI, the parent company of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative led by former international racers, Eeshan Lokhande, Veer Patel and Aashwin Lokhande. Drawing on their vast personal experience and unwavering passion for the sport, they meticulously conceptualized, identified critical gaps and delivered a series that is set to redefine Supercross racing on a global scale. With their deep understanding of the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence, they are ushering in a new era of Supercross that will captivate audiences around the world.