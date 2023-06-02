‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Sergio Caldern dies aged 77





Actor Sergio Caldern, known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean And men in black, died at the age of 77. A family spokesperson confirmed the actor passed away yesterday (May 31) and confirmed he died at a hospital of natural causes in Los Angeles. He had a successful acting career that spanned over six decades, starting with the 1971 thriller Duck, species of sucker where he worked with the famous director Sergio Leone and The bridge in the junglewhich starred John Huston. He earned a Screen Actors Guild card for his appearance in the 1979 comedy classic The in-laws, and also appeared in the 1984 drama Hustons under the volcano. He then played several characters in the hit NBC series The A-team. Sunday vibes, a lot of great things are happening pic.twitter.com/1f96oyEbYa — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) September 17, 2017 He played the famous “head on a stick” held by an alien in the 1997 film, men in black, however, one of her best-known roles was as Captain Vallenueva, alongside Johnny Depp and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards in 2007. Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End. Caldern’s other appearances include a horror filmThe ruinscomic sequellittle fockers and the Pamela Adlon series, better things. His most recent role was in 2022 where he played a corrupt cop in the mystery series The resort. If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #KeithRichards a truly #Legend! pic.twitter.com/Yx4YbB3qTk — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) August 22, 2017 Talk with the Los Angeles Time Last week, the actor shared, “I love playing those kinds of characters, because people really hate me,” he laughed. They tell me on the street how much they hate me. But for me, it’s my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I did. Before embarking on a career in film, Caldern was an English teacher. He is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, his children Patrick Caldern-Dakin and Johanna Caldern-Dakin, his son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/en_au/news/film/pirates-of-the-caribbean-actor-sergio-calderon-dies-aged-77-3450878 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos