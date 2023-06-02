Zara Hatke Zara Backhe Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Are you planning to watch Zara Hatke Zara Backhe? Here is an article about the numbers of these Bollywood movie tickets in Hyderabad.

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, this romantic comedy film is directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar. It hit theaters today to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

The film marks the first collaboration of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khans. From the IPL to visiting holy sites across the country, the duo in this film have been seen promoting their film across India.

The plot of the film revolves around a young couple called Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan) who fell in love and got married but are now considering divorce. They are splitting up to use the Indian government’s flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to secure an apartment.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan (Twitter)

Zara Hatke Zara Backhe ticket cost in Hyderabad

Zara Hatke Zara Backhe runs in more than 20 theaters in the city. The ticket range for this film is between Rs 150 and 350, according to online ticketing platform Book My Show.

Prices in Inox, PVR and Cinepolis cinemas are Rs 150 (Executive) and Rs 250 (Royal or Recliner). Ticket prices at Platinum Movietime Cinema in Gachibowli are the highest in town (Rs 350).

Set in a light genre, the film should appeal well to family audiences. Let’s wait and see how much it manages to collect at the box office. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below if you watched it.