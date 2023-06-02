North West Lacrosse Izzy Scane Wins Tewaaraton Award





Daily archive photo by Seeger Gray Graduate student forward Izzy Scane speaks to the media after winning the national championship. Scane won the 2023 Women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday.

After winning the 2023 Women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday night, graduate student forward Izzy Scane will return from the nation’s capital with another piece of gear, honoring her as the top female collegiate lacrosse player. Scane is the fourth player from the North West to win the award, and the first since former Wildcat forward Shannon Smith in 2011. Tune in at 5 p.m. CT for the Tewaaraton Awards Ceremony. Will Izzy Scane or Erin Coykendall bring home the material? 📺 https://t.co/gAEKNaKfEj pic.twitter.com/Xx6kmsZSAd — Northwest Lax (@NULax) June 1, 2023 Scane earned runner-up honors in 2021 after posting a career-high 98 goals and 124 points, and expectations have skyrocketed for his senior campaign. However, a knee injury sustained in a November 2021 drop game against Notre Dame derailed scoring sensation, causing Scane to miss the entire 2022 season. But Scane didn’t just return to her pre-injury form – she eclipsed her elite numbers, scoring 99 goals and 134 points to lead her side to their first national title since 2012. The striker immediately declared her intention to dominate, scoring five goals against Syracuse when she returned on February 11. She immediately improved on that performance, tallying 10 goals and two assists five days later against Notre Dame. Although Scane seemed to calm down with a one-goal display against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Tewaaraton’s winner stepped up when it mattered most, recording 10 points against Loyola Maryland to earn a ticket. for the final. Four in Cary, North Carolina. With a lasting legacy on the line, Scane sliced ​​through Denver’s No. 1 scoring defense for six goals and two assists to send NU to the national championship. There, she had four goals and two assists against Boston College, helping her team break their 11-year title drought. Despite her individual impact and accolades, Scane said she attributes her success to her teammates. “I may be the one finishing the shots, but (my teammates) are absolutely phenomenal players who work really hard to get me into the position I’m in,” Scane said after winning the national championship. With confirmation of Scane’s return for the 2024 season and the decision of Tewaaraton runner-up and senior forward Erin Coykendall in the air, the Cats will be looking to repeat their efforts and win a second straight championship in Cary next year. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jakeepste1n Related stories: —Lacrosse: Epstein: North West No. 1 inspires the next generation of the sport — Lacrosse: Northwestern fans celebrate return to NCAA Finals — Lacrosse: Epstein: No. 1 Northwestern shone brightest on the biggest stage

