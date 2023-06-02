Young Kabuki Actor’s Debut Breaks Japanese Drama Traditions

TOKYO (AP) Ten-year-old Maholo Terajima Ghnassia loves watching cartoons and playing baseball. He likes making beats and whispering ASMR. And it breaks convention in the 420-year-old Japanese tradition of Kabuki theater .

In Kabuki, all of the roles are played by men, including beautiful princesses, a role which Maholo performs amazingly in his official stage debut as Maholo Onoe at the Kabuki Theater in downtown Tokyo. In the performance, which ran from May 2 to 27 in front of a full audience, he begins disguised as a woman, dancing gracefully, before transforming into a warrior armed with an Iwami Jutaro sword. He then quickly changes costume on stage, while delivering sing-song lines in a clear, resonant voice without the aid of a microphone.

To avenge the death of his father, striking spectacular poses, Maholo performs swashbuckling scenes and kills a hairy baboon.

I like the tachimawari (fight scenes). It feels good, and people watching it think it’s cool, Maholo said.

In a touching moment of life-imitating art, Maholo’s grandfather, Kikugoro Onoe, appears as the god of war. He praises Maholos’ character, Iwami, and tells him to continue his art, promising to always be by his side and help him achieve his goals.

Kabuki is usually passed down from father to son, with the art form largely restricted to Japanese men. But Kikugoro Onoe is Maholos’ maternal grandfather; the father of the young Kabuki performers, Laurent Ghnassia, is French.

The special Maholo Memorial lunch, served during intermission, includes cheese and tomatoes, fries with avocado dip and roast beef, some of the young cast’s favorite dishes, and a drastic departure from the usual fish and rice cuisine served at the theatre.

The huge stage curtain, which doubles as an advertising space, is dotted with purple and orange floating dots, designed by French artist Xavier Veilhan of the Chanel fashion house. . This was Ghnassias’ idea as an artistic director, he designs places, installations, shops and events to market fashion brands, contemporary art and film projects.

It’s a privilege, Ghnassia said, brushing aside worries about subjecting her son to the rigorous demands of Kabuki acting.

Worry is not an emotion that is part of my philosophy, he says. I always believe that tomorrow will be better than today. If tomorrow is not better than today, then the day after tomorrow will be better than tomorrow.

Maholo himself is still unsure if he will stick to the strict and demanding art form and will one day adopt his grandfather’s stage name, Kikugoro, a prized Kabuki name passed down through generations of Onoe men.

Kabuki child actors go through a difficult transition period as their voices change with puberty, but they are not yet mature enough to take on adult roles. Only those who are truly determined manage to succeed.

Unless he is recognized and asked for, he will not get any role. He must have passion. It is not easy. That’s up to him, said Maholo’s mother, renowned actor Shinobu Terajima. She won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival for her poignant performance in the 2010 film Caterpillar.

It’s not easy, but choosing the harder path makes life more interesting. The more obstacles, the more worth the climb, said Terajima.

Kabuki performances feature stylized dancing and make-up, powerful live music, and elaborate costumes and sets. Many popular storylines include star-crossed lovers, suicides, and the pursuit of revenge. There’s also action, involving intricate set-ups like rotating platforms and trapdoors. In some scenes, ropes are used for the actors to fly above the viewers.

Although Japan is notorious for its discriminatory attitudes towards foreigners and foreigners, Terajima hopes her son’s French culture will give Maholo a unique advantage in the world of Kabuki.

But he could become a movie actor like her, Terajima said.

It should be felt. It’s not just the lines you’re talking about, she said. I want him to act by digesting inside what is received from the other, then to give it back, by changing his heart with this energy received. It is fundamental to play.

Maholo didn’t go both ways, though he’ll gladly admit that the delicious French sausage salami is one factor why he loves France, but not the only one.

There is more freedom in France, he said, giving his father a high five.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama