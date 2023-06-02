Entertainment
No evidence COVID-19 vaccination left actor Jamie Foxx paralyzed and blind from brain blood clot
CLAIM
Jamie Foxx was left paralyzed and blind due to a blood clot in his brain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
DETAILS
Inadequate support: There is no evidence that actor Jamie Foxx was left paralyzed and blind after taking a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. The claim is based solely on unsubstantiated allegations by gossip columnist AJ Benza.
KEY TO GO
There is currently no evidence that actor Jamie Foxx was left paralyzed and blind due to a blood clot in his brain after a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. While some COVID-19 vaccines, especially those using viral vector technology like the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, are associated with a slightly elevated risk of developing blood clots, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not known to do the same. Numerous studies have shown that the risk of blood clotting disorders, as well as other health problems, is much higher after contracting COVID-19 than after vaccination.
COMPLETE CLAIM: Jamie Foxx was left paralyzed and blind due to a blood clot in his brain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
REVIEW
The health of actor Jamie Foxx has been the subject of intense speculation following reports of his hospitalization in April 2023which was due to a medical complication according to his daughter Corinne Foxx. Unsubstantiated claims about Foxx’s condition have circulated on social media since, such as the claim that he was on life support. PolitiFact has debunked this claim in May 2023.
More recently, claims that Foxx was left paralyzed and blind due to a blood clot in his brain due to a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine spread online, after gossip columnist AJ Benza claimed do this allegation on the Ask Dr. Drew podcast on May 30, 2023, citing an unnamed source. Benza also claimed Foxx was forced to get a COVID-19 shot for a movie he was working in.
The claim was later picked up by an entertainment outlet ALL RIGHT! Magazine and many social media users including Aseem Malhotra, COVID-19 vaccine skeptic and cardiologist WHO tweeted the claim and deleted it shortly after.
However, there is currently no evidence that Foxx is now paralyzed or blind, or that the COVID-19 vaccination is linked to his hospitalization. On May 9, 2023, Corinne Foxx posted a video on Instagram showing her with her father in an advertisement for Intel laptops, although the date the video was made is unknown.
On May 12, 2023, Corinne Foxx wrote in an Instagram story that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!, as shown by reports from vanity lounge And The Guardian. To date, Foxx’s family has not mentioned COVID-19 vaccines as being related to his medical condition. On May 15, 2023, Fox News announced that Foxx and his daughter would host an upcoming We Are Family game show, which is slated to debut in 2024.
Unsubstantiated and inaccurate claims that the health problems experienced by celebrities And athletes are due to COVID-19, vaccines have been rampant during the pandemic.
While some COVID-19 vaccines, especially those using viral vector technology like the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, are associated with a slightly elevated risk of developing blood clots, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not known to do the same. Moreover, numerous studies have shown that the risk of blood clotting disorders, as well as other health problems, is much higher after contracting COVID-19 than after vaccination.[1-7].
