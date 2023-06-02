Gary Kent, Hollywood stuntman and longtime Texan actor, has died

Gary Kent, longtime Austin actor, director and stuntman who was one of many role models in Brad Pitt’s Oscar-winning performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” died May 25 at Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 89.

“Gary often played bad guys on screen,” said Joe O’Connell, an Austin writer, editor and director who has contributed stories to the American statesman in the past. “In person, he was the nicest guy I’ve ever met. He paid attention to people when they were talking, and he seemed to care. He was really empathetic.”

Kent was born on June 7, 1933 in Walla Walla, Washington. He played sports in high school and at the University of Washington, where he served as backup quarterback under Coach Darrell Royal.

More:Larry McMurtry, Texas literary giant of ‘Lonesome Dove’ fame, dies

After a stint in the US Navy Air Force, he acted, directed and wrote for Corpus Christi and Houston theater companies.

In Corpus he met and married Joyce Peacock. They raised three children, Greg, Colleen and Andy.

In 1958 Kent moved his family to Los Angeles. Almost immediately he was appearing in dozens of low-budget B movies such as “Battle Flame” (1959), “The Thrill Killers” (1964), the original “The Black Klansman” (1966) and “The Savage Seven”. (1968).

He has worked with a range of talents, including Penny Marshall and Peter Bogdanovich.

By 1965, the actor had also become a stuntman. He doubled for Jack Nicholson in director Monte Hellmans Ride in the Whirlwind and The Shooting.

Kent served as stuntman for Bruce Dern in “Psych Out,” for which he dropped acid to see what it was like. In 2018, he told the American-Statesman about the experience.

I had never done acid at the time, so I had no idea what the trip was supposed to be like, Kent said. “So I thought OK, I’ll take some acid and see what it is; then I’ll know.” I sat down on a chair and they gave me a pill.

I sat there for a long time, nothing happened and I thought it was really boring, Kent continued. I was in a red chair, and when I got up and lifted my arm, all the red from the chair was clinging to my arm and dripping onto the floor.

More:‘Lonesome Dove’ screenwriter Bill Wittliff: ‘He’s totally irreplaceable’

Besides this hallucination, Kent also shared a story about a particularly risky stunt he performed in this film.

I had to climb up that building and cling by my hands to the edge of that glass dome in that former art museum in Los Angeles, Kent told the Statesman. I had to hang by my hands and swing on that balcony, and because of where the camera was, they couldn’t put pads on. I barely did.

After his first marriage dissolved, Kent married and then separated from actress Rosemary Gallegy. They raised three children, Michael, Alex and Chris.

Kent’s adventures and misadventures over a five-decade career were shared in his memoir “Shadows and Light: Journeys with Outlaws in Revolutionary Hollywood” and O’Connell’s documentary, “Danger God.”

More:Evil Dead Rise is the mother of all horror movies: SXSW review

One of his famous tales involved an entanglement with the Charles Manson family over a broken buggy on the Spahn Movie Ranch. The sequence was replayed in Quentin Tarrantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Lured to Texas after a failed movie project in Dallas, Kent wrote and directed the 1976 film “The Pyramid,” which landed on lists of cult classics.

While working on this film, he met actor Tomi Barrett, a Texan. After Kent and Barrett married, they moved to Austin in 1981. She died of cancer in 2005.

Late in his career, Kent handled film stunts that were mostly done in CGI. He remarked that he had survived the golden age of Hollywood stunts.

O’Connell met Kent at a conference for writing agents.

“He was well-dressed, with a silver-white mustache and matching hair,” O’Connell told the American Statesman. “I started talking to this guy. I came home and talked to my girlfriend at the time, now my wife. I was like, ‘I need to find this guy and write about him. “, and I kind of got sucked into his world. . Someone had to do a documentary about him. I guess that was me.”

O’Connell told the Los Angeles Times: Gary is the guy guys wanted to date. And women wanted to be close. Even as an old man, he was just awesome. He just radiated a zest for life.

A memorial will be held on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at the AFS cinema.