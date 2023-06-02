The Final Met opera, “The Magic Flute”, scheduled for Saturday





In the final live simulcast of the season, New York’s Metropolitan Opera will send Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte,” aka “The Magic Flute,” to the northern Olympic Peninsula this Saturday. One of the most well-known operas in the repertoire – with much recognizable music by Mozart – “Flute” takes place in a mythical place between the sun and the moon. Alone in this strange land is Prince Tamino, who is attacked by a giant snake. He loses consciousness and when he comes to, he finds that he has been rescued by three ladies who work for the Queen of the Night. They show the prince a portrait of Pamina, the queen’s daughter, who is being held captive by the evil Sarastro. Tamino instantly falls in love with Pamina. Then the queen herself appears and promises the prince her daughter’s hand in marriage if he can just save her. To aid him in his quest, the queen’s ladies give him a magic flute and three magical spirits to guide him. And so the story begins. Show time is 9:55 a.m. for the live HD performance in Port Angeles and Port Townsend. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and Ghostlight Productions will host the opera at Elks lodge, 131 E. First St. Tickets are available at jffa.org/met and at the door. Prices range from $14 for students and $18 for seniors to $24 general. Guests can order refreshments including mimosas, coffee and pastries during the three-hour performance. During intermission, as with the rest of Met productions, patrons can watch behind-the-scenes interviews with host Ben Bliss. In Port Townsend, the show lights up the movie screen at the Rose Theater, 235 Taylor St. Ticket prices are the same as in Port Angeles. Information can be found at rosetheatre.com. “It’s been such a fabulous season of Met operas,” said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation. “We were very honored to bring these epic productions to Port Angeles,” he added. The Met’s next season begins in September. Ghostlight Productions Chairman of the Board, Ron Graham, says Ghostlight Headquarters, in the former McCrorie Furniture building next to the Lincoln Theater on First Street, will host the 2023-2024 series of live simulcasts. . For more information on the organization, see

ghostlightWA.org.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/final-met-opera-the-magic-flute-set-for-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos