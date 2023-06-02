Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sues Diageo for racial discrimination | Entertainment





Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is suing liquor company Diageo for racial discrimination. ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker Combs Wines and Spirits LLC filed a lawsuit earlier this week in which they accused the ‘multi-billion dollar publicly traded spirits company’ of failing to properly promote its Ciroc and DeLeon lines because they classified them as “black brands” that should only be marketed to “urban” consumers. The 53-year-old rap mogul’s legal team wrote in court documents obtained by People magazine, “It was Diageo that stunted DeLeon’s sales growth for nearly a decade and is now saying this, because DeLeon has yet to reach the same sales levels as competing brands Casamigos and Don Julio, Diageo does not need to provide the same scale support.” According to the complaint, Diddy helped Ciroc’s sales increase by more than 3,000% when he signed with Diageo to become the face of the brand in 2007 and although they teamed up again in 2013 to “buy , market and sell” DeLeon Tequila, “Diageo has consistently fallen short of its commitments” when it comes to promotion. And when Diageo acquired Don Julio in 2015 and Casamigos in 2017, Diddy felt that “the company’s commitment and focus on DeLeon inevitably suffered.” The complaint also alleged that a company executive directly cited the rapper’s race as a factor holding DeLeon back, telling him that if he “was ‘Martha Stewart,’ his marks would be more prevalent.” A spokesperson for Diddy declined to comment, but Diageo said it was “saddened” by how the events were described. A company representative told People in a statement, “This is a commercial dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to redefine this matter as something other than that. “Our unwavering commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum. “For more than 15 years, we have had a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with Mr. Combs on various business ventures, making significant investments that have resulted in financial success for everyone involved. “We are disappointed that our efforts to resolve this business dispute amicably have been ignored and that Mr. Combs has chosen to damage a productive and valuable partnership. “While we respect Mr. Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, his allegations are without merit and we are confident that the facts will show that he was treated fairly.

