Sergio Calderon, actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and Men in Black, dies at 77





mexican actor Sergio Calderon sadly passed away. Apparently, by Weekly entertainment, Calderon died Wednesday in a hospital in Los Angeles while surrounded by his family. He had been in hospital recently battling pneumonia, but Calderon’s rep says it’s unclear if that was the cause of death. Calderon was 77 years old.

Calderon was a veteran actor with dozens of big and small screen credits. He is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Vallenueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s Endthe third installment of Pirates of the Caribbean series. He would reprise his role voicing the character in the video game adaptation. Calderon would occasionally post about the film on his Twitter account, sharing behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars like Johnny Depp and Keith Richards. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Calderon also appeared in many other films in memorable roles. This includes a role in Sergio Leon Duck, you sucker!and most recently, playing Gustavo in the 2010 comedy sequel LittleFockers. The actor memorably appeared in the 1979 film The in-laws with Peter Alk and Alan Arkin. He also appeared in movies like under the volcano, Blood red, Border shooting, The man in the golden mask, missingAnd The ruins. The actor has also appeared on various television shows, including playing different characters in three different episodes of The A team. Related: Route 66 Star George Maharis Dies at 94

Sergio Calderon had an unforgettable role in Men in Black Calderon also had a very memorable role in the original men in black film, released in 1997. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the film starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as secret agents who investigate criminal incidents related to aliens on Earth. Calderon played Jose, portrayed as a human head on a stick. It was a role the actor was so proud of that in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary last year, Calderon recalled working on the film with a post on Twitter, sharing an image with his thoughts about his role in the film. Calderon hadn’t posted anything else on Twitter since. “25 years ago, one of the greatest films I worked on came out: MIBs“, said the actor. “Thank you to Barry Sonnenfeld 4 for this wonderful opportunity and to Rick Baker 4 for his work on Mikey’s Head! It was thanks to his extraordinary talent that MIB beat Boogie Nights at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Head on a Stick.” Calderon reportedly retired last year after taking on the last three roles. He appeared in the movie The Seven Faces of Jane by director Julian Acosta. Calderon would also appear in the TV show better things as a barber followed by playing a detective in the series The complexwhich serves as his final role. Survivors include a wife, Karen Dakin; the children Patrick Calderon-Dakin and Johanna Calderon-Dakin; son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this painful time. May he rest in peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/sergio-calderon-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos