who decides what is exhibited in an art gallery? Lincolnshire County Council





Local community groups choose the art to display in Usher Gallery’s new exhibit.

Opening Saturday, June 10, Community Choice features approximately 30 works of art chosen by five different Lincoln-based community groups. The groups are: Men Development Plus Group

Bridge Community Hub Food Bank

The Creative Collective, the museum’s youth group,

Friends of Lincoln Museums and Art Gallery; And,

The Usher Gallery Trust. Each group was given an overall theme to work with: color, Lincoln, people, history and nature. With this theme in mind, the groups then chose the items they wanted to display from approximately 500 pieces from the county’s extensive collection. Many items on display as part of the exhibition have not been seen by the public for decades, if ever. Laura Garner, Exhibitions and Interpretation Assistant at Usher Gallery, explains: “Community Choice shows what incredible things can happen when you open the gallery doors to new and enthusiastic voices. It’s about breaking down the barriers that keep some people from coming to a gallery and appreciating the art. “What started as a social media project – working with local groups to choose items to feature on our social media channels – has now turned into a physical exhibition, curated by people who wouldn’t normally this kind of opportunity. “All of these groups work with the Lincoln Museum and Usher Gallery in different ways, and have different experiences and approaches to art. It’s the county’s art collection, and it’s the people of the county who have decided exactly which pieces they want to see. As part of the exhibition, visitors are encouraged to use the gallery’s central social space to share their own ideas about the chosen works and how we can engage the community more in future projects at the Lincoln Museum and at Usher Gallery. Following a recent increase in funding from Arts Council England, over the next three years we are exploring new ways to engage communities in our exhibitions and events, and your feedback will help shape this ongoing programme. Community Choice is on display at Usher Gallery, on Danes Terrace in Lincoln, through October 8, 2023. Admission is free. Plan your visit now at www.ushergallery.com.

