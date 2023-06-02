Hospitals new center focuses on the heart | News | Daily Sun Villages

The recently completed Cardiac and Vascular Center is now officially open at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The hospital held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday afternoon to showcase the center, an $18 million project that has spanned years. A crowd gathered on the second floor of the hospital to celebrate the occasion, and clinicians were ready to give behind-the-scenes tours.

Described as a holistic approach to comprehensive cardiovascular care, the new 26,000 square foot facility combines the existing service lines of diagnostic cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vascular surgery and cardiac rehabilitation into one cohesive space. It includes 16 private patient beds for pre- and post-operative care, state-of-the-art cardiovascular suites, dedicated cardiovascular diagnostic rooms and an extensive cardiac rehabilitation gym.

At UF Health, we keep the future of medicine at the forefront of everything we do, which is why the center was designed for future growth with the ability to build two additional cardiovascular lab suites, Heather Long, CEO of UF Health Central Florida, said those assembled.

Prior to the center, cardiovascular services were spread throughout the hospital. Cardiovascular stress testing was done on the first floor, the catheterization lab and echocardiography rooms were on the third floor, and cardiac rehabilitation was on the fifth floor.

From now on, all the services are grouped together on the second floor, which, before the center, was empty. All of the RNs gathered to give tours at the opening expressed their relief at finally being able to collaborate across diagnostic teams and are excited about the changes that are planned to come.

Funding for the project came primarily from hospital revenues, with the UF Health Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation contributing more than $1 million in charitable donations as part of its overall mission to promote and support the hospital.

When you support health care through our foundation, you touch the life of every patient who chooses our hospital for care when they need it most,” said Jenna Krager, president of the auxiliary foundation, in a speech. I am so proud of the role our community has really played in making this project happen.

Dr. Kirmanj Faraj, head of cardiology at the hospital, explained the importance of the new center and the impact it is expected to have on patient care. Technical issues with equipment have sometimes resulted in longer procedural hours and other care delays in the centers’ previous setup.

I am filled with immense excitement for the future and the possibilities ahead of us, Faraj said. The state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art equipment and patient-centered layout of the new center undoubtedly enhances the care we provide. Our goal is to create a one-stop-shop for our patients, offering a full range of necessary treatments without the need for transfer.

The center opened its doors a few weeks ago. The plan was to do a cardiac catheterization there on opening day, but a second emergency catheterization also took place.

Bill Blair was rushed to the facility after suffering a cardiac event while competing in the Hearts for Our Hospital Bicycle Challenge. Dr. Brian Saluck, a cardiologist who works at UF Health Leesburg hospital, found Blair as he and his wife were driving to lunch, and later performed a heart catheterization on him the same day.

Blair has since made a full recovery and is even planning his next triathlon.

Operations and patient transition times have improved since the center opened, as has patient satisfaction. The new equipment produces clearer images and less radiation. Saluck said the biggest change outside of gear is the culture. The integration of existing clinicians and those who travel between hospitals is even better than at Leesburg Hospital, and Saluck said his colleagues seem happier since the center opened.

Villagers like Trevor Bailey and his wife, Leona, from the Village of Caroline came to the grand opening to learn more about the services the hospital now has to offer.

Trevor had a pacemaker fitted a year ago and is due to undergo a cardiac catheterization procedure. He was particularly keen to learn about the new equipment the center has to offer and the ability to interact with the machines.

The last time we came to an opening at the hospital was when the orthopedic center opened a few years ago, Trevor said. They even let us play with the robot, and I hope we can do something like that here.

Expansion of the centers is expected to continue to add open-heart procedures in the future, a possibility Rosemary Voigt of the Village of Chatham was delighted to hear. Voigt has long lamented the inconvenience of traveling all the way to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for every heart condition that arose for her husband, Ronald, or herself.

It’s like a mini Shands right now because they’re doing a lot of the testing that Shands is doing, Voigt said. Now I will come here for whatever I need.

To learn more about the services offered by the Heart and Vascular Centre, visit tinyurl.com/ysb4xt46.

Lead writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or [email protected].