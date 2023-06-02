Connect with us

Entertainment

Hospitals new center focuses on the heart | News | Daily Sun Villages

Hospitals new center focuses on the heart | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


The recently completed Cardiac and Vascular Center is now officially open at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The hospital held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday afternoon to showcase the center, an $18 million project that has spanned years. A crowd gathered on the second floor of the hospital to celebrate the occasion, and clinicians were ready to give behind-the-scenes tours.

Described as a holistic approach to comprehensive cardiovascular care, the new 26,000 square foot facility combines the existing service lines of diagnostic cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, vascular surgery and cardiac rehabilitation into one cohesive space. It includes 16 private patient beds for pre- and post-operative care, state-of-the-art cardiovascular suites, dedicated cardiovascular diagnostic rooms and an extensive cardiac rehabilitation gym.

At UF Health, we keep the future of medicine at the forefront of everything we do, which is why the center was designed for future growth with the ability to build two additional cardiovascular lab suites, Heather Long, CEO of UF Health Central Florida, said those assembled.

Prior to the center, cardiovascular services were spread throughout the hospital. Cardiovascular stress testing was done on the first floor, the catheterization lab and echocardiography rooms were on the third floor, and cardiac rehabilitation was on the fifth floor.

From now on, all the services are grouped together on the second floor, which, before the center, was empty. All of the RNs gathered to give tours at the opening expressed their relief at finally being able to collaborate across diagnostic teams and are excited about the changes that are planned to come.

Funding for the project came primarily from hospital revenues, with the UF Health Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation contributing more than $1 million in charitable donations as part of its overall mission to promote and support the hospital.

When you support health care through our foundation, you touch the life of every patient who chooses our hospital for care when they need it most,” said Jenna Krager, president of the auxiliary foundation, in a speech. I am so proud of the role our community has really played in making this project happen.

Dr. Kirmanj Faraj, head of cardiology at the hospital, explained the importance of the new center and the impact it is expected to have on patient care. Technical issues with equipment have sometimes resulted in longer procedural hours and other care delays in the centers’ previous setup.

I am filled with immense excitement for the future and the possibilities ahead of us, Faraj said. The state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art equipment and patient-centered layout of the new center undoubtedly enhances the care we provide. Our goal is to create a one-stop-shop for our patients, offering a full range of necessary treatments without the need for transfer.

The center opened its doors a few weeks ago. The plan was to do a cardiac catheterization there on opening day, but a second emergency catheterization also took place.

Bill Blair was rushed to the facility after suffering a cardiac event while competing in the Hearts for Our Hospital Bicycle Challenge. Dr. Brian Saluck, a cardiologist who works at UF Health Leesburg hospital, found Blair as he and his wife were driving to lunch, and later performed a heart catheterization on him the same day.

Blair has since made a full recovery and is even planning his next triathlon.

Operations and patient transition times have improved since the center opened, as has patient satisfaction. The new equipment produces clearer images and less radiation. Saluck said the biggest change outside of gear is the culture. The integration of existing clinicians and those who travel between hospitals is even better than at Leesburg Hospital, and Saluck said his colleagues seem happier since the center opened.

Villagers like Trevor Bailey and his wife, Leona, from the Village of Caroline came to the grand opening to learn more about the services the hospital now has to offer.

Trevor had a pacemaker fitted a year ago and is due to undergo a cardiac catheterization procedure. He was particularly keen to learn about the new equipment the center has to offer and the ability to interact with the machines.

The last time we came to an opening at the hospital was when the orthopedic center opened a few years ago, Trevor said. They even let us play with the robot, and I hope we can do something like that here.

Expansion of the centers is expected to continue to add open-heart procedures in the future, a possibility Rosemary Voigt of the Village of Chatham was delighted to hear. Voigt has long lamented the inconvenience of traveling all the way to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for every heart condition that arose for her husband, Ronald, or herself.

It’s like a mini Shands right now because they’re doing a lot of the testing that Shands is doing, Voigt said. Now I will come here for whatever I need.

To learn more about the services offered by the Heart and Vascular Centre, visit tinyurl.com/ysb4xt46.

Lead writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or [email protected].

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/hospital-s-new-center-focuses-on-the-heart/article_396c7efc-00fd-11ee-86a8-736e661958e6.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: