Sharon Stone says Hollywood ignored her for 20 years after stroke
Sharon Stone has said she was snubbed by Hollywood after suffering a stroke more than two decades ago.
The 65-year-old ‘Basic Instinct’ star was rushed to hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days.
Health scares forced her away from the big screen for two years – but those two years quickly turned into a much longer and unwelcome break.
I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had a job since, she told Raising Our Voices from The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday event.
“When it first happened I didn’t want to tell anyone because you know if something is wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me – I’ve been dating for 20 years.
“I didn’t have a job. I was a really big movie star at one point in my life,” Stone added.
While Stone was once known as Hollywood’s “it girl” after landing the lead role in the hit 1992 film, and later an Oscar nomination for “Casino” in 1996, the actress said the projects that followed his stroke were far from the same. scale as before.
In 2019, Stone said she had “lost everything she had” to health scares.
I lost my place in the company, she says Variety at the time. I was like the sexiest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous – and she died and I had a stroke. And we have been forgotten.
“You find yourself at the back of the pack in your company, like me. You have to understand each other again,” she added.
After the stroke, Stone acted in films such as “Catwoman”, “Lovelace” and “The Laundromat”.
She hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar or a Golden Globe since her health complications.
It comes as Stone recently opened up about what it was like to lose custody of her eldest son as she rose to global fame.
The actress was rocketed to stardom after starring in the hit 1992 erotic thriller – but as she tackled another hit, life behind closed doors was very different.
For more Page Six you love…
I lost custody of my child, she said on the Table for two with Bruce Bozzi podcast in March.
When the judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, Do you know your mom makes sex movies? That kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.
People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe a sixteenth of a second of my possible nudity and I lost custody of my child,” she shared.
