Bollywood roundup: Rakulpreet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Kangana Ranaut, and many more…
Rakulpreet Singh’s ‘I Love You’ Teaser Turns Love Story Into Thriller
Mumbai– The teaser for the upcoming thriller “I Love You” was released on Thursday. The teaser first talks about the warm and fuzzy feeling of falling in love with someone, and quickly turns into a thriller leaving the audience with a thousand questions.
The film stars Rakulpreet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the lead and was directed by renowned filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan of “Godavari” fame.
Speaking about the film, Nikhil said, “I Love You is a special film for me for many reasons. I collaborated with the wonderful Rakul and Pavail who became close friends during the making of this film.
He further mentioned, “It is also produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose who made sure we made exactly the movie we planned to make. And finally, it found its place at Jio Studios with whom I share a very special relationship, because I also did Godavari with them and it’s a place very close to my home.
Presented by Jio Studios, “I Love You” is an Athena production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterapal and Gaurav Bose.
The movie will be released on Jio Cinema soon.
Shruti Haasan bursts into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Mumbai– After her visit to Cannes, Shruti Haasan flew to the UK to resume filming her international film, ‘The Eye’. During a visit to a restaurant in London, the actress won everyone over with an impromptu concert.
Shruti and her friends, along with her partner Santanu Hazarika, decided to let their hair down and visited a popular restaurant, Louie’s, for a night out. While listening to their in-house band play foot tapping music, Shruti decided to captivate the patrons with an impromptu performance.
It was absolutely spontaneous and the restaurant’s in-house band played to make it a memorable evening.
Speaking about her impromptu singing, Shruti said, “It was a great night and when they asked me to sing I was happy to do it. I loved it and everyone had a fantastic time.
“Victim of capitalism”, Kangana Ranaut says “goodbye” to airport looks
Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has bid farewell to airport looks and called herself a ‘victim of capitalism’ and ‘passed’ the phase.
Kangana took to Instagram, where she took credit for starting the airport look trend in India. She shared a series of airport looks.
She captioned the slide, “Only one person to blame for starting the dumb airport look trend.”
She then called herself a “victim of capitalism”.
“Brainwashed by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a western woman so that I only line the pockets of international designers. Shame to repeat clothes always bought without caring about the impact of my choices on the environment.
“While I act like a bimbo, the system greets me like a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my people, like weavers and artisans, die a slow and steady death. Then, they cleverly start pricing everything i wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what i’m falling into now more than style it’s about brands even for a really stylish person,” she added.
Kangana said fashion brands make you “work for free for them just by sending clothes and bags, they start to hijack the cultures and traditions of an entire civilization.”
Saying goodbye to the airport look trend, she added, “If this is how an Indian woman looks, then what does an American woman look like? Goodbye airport air, we are past this phase. Now it’s time that even if I buy a piece of clothing, I wonder how many Indians benefit from it!
Ileana shares first glimpse of her boyfriend since announcing her pregnancy
Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is ready to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a photo with a man, who can be identified as her boyfriend from her babymoon.
Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she shared some snaps from her babymoon. One image even hints at the hand of a mysterious man without revealing anything about him. In the same picture, she also showcased a diamond ring that she wore on her ring finger.
Without revealing their faces in the photo, she wrote, “My idea of romance – clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”
According to her photos, Ileana is currently on vacation at an undisclosed location.
It was in April that Ileana made the announcement on social networks of her pregnancy. However, she did not share details about the father of her unborn child. (IANS)
