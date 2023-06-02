Entertainment
LGBTQ Pride event at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood sparks protests and increased security
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Heightened security was in place at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood on Friday as some protested the recognition of Pride Month on campus, prompting complaints that the subject should be left for parents to teach rather than to impose it on children at school.
Parents opposing the Pride event have taken to an Instagram account to express their displeasure with the decision, calling on other parents to keep their children home from school on Friday in a form of protest against the assembly planned.
The parents’ message was posted even before they began to gather on Friday. At least two trailers were parked directly in front of the school covered with large signs that read “Leave our children alone”.
Crowds of protesters, along with counter-protesters, began gathering around 8 a.m. outside the school with Los Angeles police nearby.
The crowd remained mostly peaceful, but AIR7 HD was overhead when some people appeared to argue. No major issues were reported.
Jack Satamian has two children in Saticoy. He is part of the group of parents who plan to keep his children at home on Friday and believes that children should not be told about “any type of sexual preference”.
“I didn’t bring them into the world for a teacher to explain to them what is gay – or what two men or two women do – some things should be left up to parents to decide if they want their children exposed or no — at least at a certain age.”
Other parents like Erica Deneses have no worries.
“That’s how the world is today and if you protect them from it, it will have a bigger impact later… and it might be a little sideways. I think it’s really great to expose them and to talk about everyone.” she said.
Concerns expressed by protesting parents have led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance. Tensions escalated this week with news that a small pride flag that was displayed outside a classroom on campus was burned over the weekend of May 20-21.
It is unclear who burned it, but police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
Organizers of the parents’ protest vehemently denied any involvement in the burning of the flag. They also insisted that the protest is not based on intolerance or bigotry – rather on the belief that parents should have the right to decide when to discuss the subject of LGBTQ pride with their children.
Organizers also issued repeated messages calling on protesters to be peaceful, calm and respectful.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, however, said security will be tightened around campus on Friday out of an abundance of caution.
In a statement to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said, “As part of our commitment to school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families we serve and the importance of inclusion. remains an active discussion with our school communities and we remain committed to continuing to engage with families on this important topic. Families are always encouraged to discuss important topics with their children, and families can also contact their schools for more information about school programs or activities.”
City News Service contributed to this report.
