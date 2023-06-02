Elliot Page Reveals Famous Actor Threatened Him Because He Was Gay

In his upcoming memoir “Pageboy,” Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page reveals he once confronted a homophobic actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles (via people magazine). It was 2014, shortly after Page publicly came out as gay during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference (“I’m here today because I’m gay,” Page said. to the crowd). Page later came out as transgender in December 2020.

As Page writes in a chapter titled “Famous A–hole at Party,” an actor he considered an “acquaintance” approached him at the party and said, “You’re not gay. There is no such thing. You’re just afraid of men. Page writes that the actor also threatened him, saying, “I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay.”

When Page saw him at the gym a few days later, the actor tried to back down on his comments, saying, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

“I think you could,” Page told her.

“I’ve had a version of this many times throughout my life,” Page said. People to include the story in his book. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we often don’t talk about or are supposed to just ignore, when in reality it’s very awful. I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting reality, the shit we face and what’s being thrown at us all the time, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments.

Page added: “I don’t purposely share his name. But he will hear about it and know it’s him.

“Pageboy” is now available for pre-order and will be released on June 6.