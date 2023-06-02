Parents Protest Pride Event at North Hollywood Elementary School – NBC Los Angeles

Dueling protesters gathered Friday outside a North Hollywood elementary school that became the center of a hate crime investigation after an LGBTQ+ flag was burned earlier this week.

Heavy security, including officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, was in place during a protest against recognition of Pride Month on the campus of Saticoy Elementary School. The protesters, some wearing shirts that read “Leave Our Kids Alone”, carried signs with the same phrase and others including “No Sexualizing Our Kids”, “Our Protest Is Against LAUSD” and “Parental Choice Matters “.

Across the street, protesters waved pride flags and played music.

At least two scuffles in the crowd were filmed, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or arrested.

Friday’s Pride assembly should include the reading of a book called “The Big Big Book of Families“, which highlights diversity. The illustrated book, written by children’s book author Mary Hoffman, is described by the publisher as a “celebration of the diversity of the fabric of friends and parents around the world” .

Parents can request that their children not participate in the program, depending on the district.

“There is no sex education specific to the book being read today,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Friday outside the school. “The book depicts a reality that is not just common, but real to our children.

Carvalho said the book was approved by the school district.

“I think there’s a pretty good awareness of what the book stands for (and) what the book doesn’t stand for,” Carvalho said. “But as I said, people today easily choose political sides and decide to stick to political parties, while to some extent ignoring reality and truth. So there is a general awareness of what the book represents.”

Parents opposed to the Pride event created an Instagram page to express their displeasure with the decision and called on parents to keep their children home from school on Friday. Concerns expressed by protesting parents have led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance. Tensions escalated this week after a small pride flag that was displayed outside a classroom on campus was burned over the weekend of May 20-21, prompting a police investigation on a hate crime.

Tensions are rising in the community surrounding a North Hollywood elementary school where a rainbow flag was burned ahead of a Pride day celebration on Friday. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News on May 31, 2023.

Organizers of the parents’ protest denied any involvement in the burning of the flag. They also insisted that the protest is not based on intolerance or bigotry – rather on the belief that parents should have the right to decide when to discuss the subject of LGBTQ+ pride with their children.

“We stand in solidarity with (the) LGBTQ community,” proclaimed a message posted on the organizers’ Instagram page on Thursday. “Our protest is against LAUSD. In elementary schools, children should learn math, English, science.

“We want to reiterate that our protest is in no way an attack on the LGBTQ community. We recognize the importance of promoting equality and acceptance for all individuals. Our intention is to raise the voice of parents to that they have a say when this topic is discussed with our children.”

Renato Lira, director of the San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center, told the Daily News that volunteers from the organization also plan to be on campus Friday for a rally in support of the school’s LGBTQ+ teachers and parents.

Protest organizers also posted repeated messages calling on protesters to be peaceful, calm and respectful.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, however, said security will be tightened around campus on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles School Police Department will provide additional patrols around campus,” according to the district. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”