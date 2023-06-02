Entertainment
Parents Protest Pride Event at North Hollywood Elementary School – NBC Los Angeles
Dueling protesters gathered Friday outside a North Hollywood elementary school that became the center of a hate crime investigation after an LGBTQ+ flag was burned earlier this week.
Heavy security, including officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, was in place during a protest against recognition of Pride Month on the campus of Saticoy Elementary School. The protesters, some wearing shirts that read “Leave Our Kids Alone”, carried signs with the same phrase and others including “No Sexualizing Our Kids”, “Our Protest Is Against LAUSD” and “Parental Choice Matters “.
Across the street, protesters waved pride flags and played music.
At least two scuffles in the crowd were filmed, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or arrested.
Friday’s Pride assembly should include the reading of a book called “The Big Big Book of Families“, which highlights diversity. The illustrated book, written by children’s book author Mary Hoffman, is described by the publisher as a “celebration of the diversity of the fabric of friends and parents around the world” .
Parents can request that their children not participate in the program, depending on the district.
“There is no sex education specific to the book being read today,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Friday outside the school. “The book depicts a reality that is not just common, but real to our children.
Carvalho said the book was approved by the school district.
“I think there’s a pretty good awareness of what the book stands for (and) what the book doesn’t stand for,” Carvalho said. “But as I said, people today easily choose political sides and decide to stick to political parties, while to some extent ignoring reality and truth. So there is a general awareness of what the book represents.”
Parents opposed to the Pride event created an Instagram page to express their displeasure with the decision and called on parents to keep their children home from school on Friday. Concerns expressed by protesting parents have led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance. Tensions escalated this week after a small pride flag that was displayed outside a classroom on campus was burned over the weekend of May 20-21, prompting a police investigation on a hate crime.
Tensions are rising in the community surrounding a North Hollywood elementary school where a rainbow flag was burned ahead of a Pride day celebration on Friday. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News on May 31, 2023.
Organizers of the parents’ protest denied any involvement in the burning of the flag. They also insisted that the protest is not based on intolerance or bigotry – rather on the belief that parents should have the right to decide when to discuss the subject of LGBTQ+ pride with their children.
“We stand in solidarity with (the) LGBTQ community,” proclaimed a message posted on the organizers’ Instagram page on Thursday. “Our protest is against LAUSD. In elementary schools, children should learn math, English, science.
“We want to reiterate that our protest is in no way an attack on the LGBTQ community. We recognize the importance of promoting equality and acceptance for all individuals. Our intention is to raise the voice of parents to that they have a say when this topic is discussed with our children.”
Renato Lira, director of the San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center, told the Daily News that volunteers from the organization also plan to be on campus Friday for a rally in support of the school’s LGBTQ+ teachers and parents.
Protest organizers also posted repeated messages calling on protesters to be peaceful, calm and respectful.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, however, said security will be tightened around campus on Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles School Police Department will provide additional patrols around campus,” according to the district. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/protest-pride-saticoy-elementary-school-north-hollywood/3163790/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani terrorism court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan – Reuters
- Parents Protest Pride Event at North Hollywood Elementary School – NBC Los Angeles
- MiracleFeet: The sports superstars who didn’t let clubfeet get in the way of their success
- Alaska Fashion Week announces 2023 ticket sales and designer roster
- Google’s bard fights back against ChatGPT-4 for best AI chatbot
- World wheat supply at risk of shock due to climate change, study warns
- GOP nominee indicted in Democratic target shooting
- Xi stresses building modern Chinese civilization
- CNN Boss Chris Licht Wanted Donald Trump’s Town Hall Audience To Be Extra Trumpy: Report
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress
- Armenian PM to attend Erdogan’s inauguration: Armenian government
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inaugurated by the President, the Kretek 2 Bridge strengthens the South Java Highway