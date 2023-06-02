Bollywood movies based on reincarnation





Bombay: Do you also like those punar janam stories in which an actor dies, is reborn and returns to his place of origin to seek revenge? That looks interesting? Punar-Janam stories are fun to watch and entertaining. From the 1980s to today, reincarnation has been the main theme of several Bollywood films. Look at. Debt Directed by legendary director Subhash Ghai, the musical drama film starred Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. This reincarnation was a little different. For the first time, the hero was not reincarnated in the same body. Raj Kiran dies and Rishi Kapoor rises from his ashes. He then goes to a hill station for a complete memory retrieval. Karan Arjun Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Karan Arjun’ Speaking of reincarnation movies, how can anyone forget this epic film? Do you remember the dialogue Mere Karan Arjun aenge? It is by far the most popular punar-janam story, and it features the deaths of two of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film was declared a blockbuster success. Om Shanti Om Still from ‘Om Shanti Om’ Directed by Farah Khan, the film was released in 2007 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Shah Rukh’s character, Om Prakash Makhija, who dies in a car accident while rescuing his girlfriend Shanti. Her soul enters the closest womb she can find, that of the woman in the car. Meanwhile, Deepika dies but does not reincarnate. Instead, she gets a lookalike. Full House 4 Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, the film was a reincarnation comedy. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film did not receive positive reviews from audiences and critics. The plot revolves around three couples who separated due to an evil plot in 1419 and 600 years later reincarnations meet, but this time each marries the wrong person. Mecca Directed by famous director SS Rajamouli, Makkhi was not really a Bollywood film, but one of the best reincarnation films ever made. In the feature film, the lead actor reappears as an enraged housefly and seeks revenge in order to get his beloved back. Southern actors Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kichcha Sudeep were seen in the lead roles.

