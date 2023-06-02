The End Has No End: Why Hollywood Should Stop Splitting Movies Into Two | Movies

Jhere’s a lot to say for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the superhero image that rises above the great deluge of spandex by inventively and faithfully emulating the excitement of reading real comics as a child. Like its 2018 predecessor, the newly released sequel genuflects on its splashy source material as it pushes the boundaries of animation, blending styles and textures in a hyperkinetic, associatively free torrent of psychedelic lines and colors. The all-at-once maximalist aesthetic suits a premise that blasts the wall between text and metatext with its setting in a multiverse of overlapping narratives, a stacking of Marvel-brand continuities.

And yet, for all its cleverness in conception and design, the overall pound-for-pound entertainment quotient has slipped in ways that are hard to pinpoint. Where the last installment launched its audience through a tense, rewarding, and comprehensive remix of the Spidey mythology, this one, well over two hours, lags behind its own allegro, slow pace as Miles Morales launches weightless into bustling Manhattan. .

In classic script-building book architecture, the first act is several times longer than intended, with a blurry, indefinite transition from second to third that leaves the impression of an endlessly sprawling middle. But these patterns were set to be broken, meant to offer a pattern that the best films defy as they harmonize form with content. During the webheads’ latest comic book adventure, however, there’s a sense of happy excess, the same inability or reluctance to part with any of the good things that extended John Wick: Chapter 4. to the point of exhausting his welcome. In the case of our latest outing in the Spider-Verse, a conclusive explanation presents itself with the final title card: we’ve only seen the first half of the film. The dimension jump gang will be back next spring in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Until then, true believers, stay tuned!

The feeling that we’ve spent a long time waiting for everything to happen is spreading like an epidemic, going back to the blight of the two-part franchise’s image. The initial instinct might be to blame Lord of the Rings, a series that ended its first episode with the official start of its main quest, but Peter Jackson gave each piece of his trilogy enough up-and-down action to hold up. as an independent work. The problem started in earnest with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which expanded its seventh book of source material into an eighth film for the stated reason of creative imperative, a euphemism for not wanting to pull any details out of a shutdown. door of a novel. The reason for giving fans all the canon they want and deserve was repeated once again when The Hunger Games split Mockingjay, though the relative thinness of those two films made it seem like a studio was realizing that he could charge loyalist moviegoers twice instead of once. .

Rather than condensing sprawling chunks of literature, the likes of It and Dune (both Warner Bros productions; there have surely been meetings about this new doctrine) have spread their narrative to as wide a canvas as needed and hopefully -le, find a logical and satisfying point to break them along the way. This proved particularly problematic in the case of Dune, a long wall of exposure that had fans of Frank Herbert’s prose assuring their friends that things were really going to get better in the second movie. Accepting overloaded quality became a self-imposed challenge with the Avengers content line, Infinity War leaving so many unresolved storylines among its gargantuan set that it took three extra hours of Endgame to tie it all together. The biggest baffle of all will come in 2024, as the musical Wicked strives to prove why an experience that already fit in the space of two hours and 45 minutes and that’s with a 15-minute intermission deserves so much more of our time in cinematic form.

If all this sounds like a complaint born of impatience, consider how often the work of adaptation involves addition by subtraction, sorting out the basic nature of the printed word (expansive and discursive, its passage under the control of readers) to adapt it to that of the moving image (linear and temporal, taking exactly the time required). The desire for more story can weaken the one at hand, resulting in misshapen films with no talent for placing the peaks and valleys of their roller coaster thrills. The common-use diss for today’s serialization-obsessed Hollywood charges them with trying to turn features into television, but even that characterization bypasses the small screen, which models a balance between sustained storytelling and contained bows at its finest. These halved boondoggles are only long, reducing their unyielding flow of goggles to blunt work.