SUVs and luxury cars owned by Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talked about celebrity couple in Bollywood. They recently welcomed a baby girl and since then news of their new addition has been circulating online. The couple have been together for a long time and married earlier this year. Like many other Bollywood stars, Ranbir and Alia have an impressive collection of luxury and exotic cars. While Ranbir Kapoor is a car enthusiast, the same cannot be said for Alia Bhatt. Here is a list of the cars they have in their garage. Ranbir Kapoor Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Land Rover luxury SUVs are commonplace in the garages of Indian celebrities. Among them, Ranbir Kapoor stands out as the owner of a luxury Range Rover Vogue SUV. This particular model belongs to a previous generation and was priced at Rs 1.6 crore. It should be noted that this is not the actor’s first Range Rover in his collection, as he also owned a Range Rover Sport. Also Read: 10 Cars and SUVs Saying “Goodbye India” in 2021: Ford EcoSport to Mahindra XUV500 audi r8 The Audi R8 is a very popular and recognized sports car all over the world. Often referred to as a practical sports car, Ranbir Kapoor is its proud owner. His Audi R8 is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 engine, which generates an impressive 414 hp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes G63 This SUV has quickly gained popularity among Indian celebrities, becoming a favorite choice. Actors from Bollywood and various regional languages ​​proudly park this German SUV in their garages. Ranbir Kapoor also owns the iconic white G-Wagen. The G63 AMG is a previous generation model fitted with a massive 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, delivering an impressive 544 hp. Audi A8 L In addition to his collection of luxury SUVs and sports cars, Ranbir Kapoor also owns an Audi A8 L luxury sedan. Although not the latest model, this flagship offering from the German automaker still boasts several high end luxury features. The A8 L is powered by a powerful 6.3 liter W12 engine, producing an impressive 500 hp and 625 Nm of peak torque. Alia Bhat Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Similar to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt also owns the same generation Range Rover Vogue. The SUV seen in the video posted above is the very one she owns. Alia performed the Range Rover upgrade from its aging Audi Q7 in 2019. Its Range Rover Vogue features the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, delivering 240PS and 500Nm of peak torque. Audi A6 Alia owns the previous generation of the A6 sedan, which competes in the same segment as the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. BMW 7 Series Alia opts for the BMW 7 Series as its flagship sedan. Finished in black, this diesel-powered hatchback features a twin-turbo engine that produces an impressive 261PS and 620Nm of peak torque. Audi Q5 Alia used this SUV for a significant period before switching to its bigger brother. During this time, she was frequently seen in the passenger seat, as the SUV’s rear seats lacked space. Audi Q7 Alia also used an Audi Q7 for an extended period before finally switching to the previously mentioned Range Rover. The previous generation Audi Q7 was a very luxurious and spacious SUV, serving as the brand’s flagship model at the time. It featured a robust 3.0 liter V6 diesel engine, generating 241 hp and 550 Nm of peak torque. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500

