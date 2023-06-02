Elliot Page Says Actor Threatened Him After Coming Out As Gay – Rolling Stone





The Elliot page opens on some of the most heartbreaking experiences of being an LGBTQ person in her new book, Edge. The actor spoke to People before the publication of the memoirs, in which he revealed that an actor once attacked him and told him that being gay “didn’t exist” before he transitioned. In a chapter titled “Famous Asshole at Party,” Page revealed that a few months after coming out as gay during a human rights campaign speech in 2014, an actor he considered at the time as an “acquaintance” came to see him after a party. and threatened to have sex with him. “You are not gay. There is no such thing. You’re just scared of men,” Page wrote, adding that the actor told him, “I’m gonna fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay.” A few days later, the actor approached Page at the gym and attempted to back down on his statement, saying he had “no problem with gay people, I swear.” Page replied, “I think you could.” For People, Page said these kinds of incidents have happened “many times” in his life, and it’s something queer people constantly deal with. (Page later shared that he was transgender in 2020.) “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. These moments that we love often don’t talk or that we’re supposed to just ignore, when in reality it’s very awful,” he said. “I put this story in the book because it’s about shining a light on reality, the shit we face and what’s constantly being thrown at us, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments. “ He continued, “How we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that. Or you have more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories to tell and who create content that people can see all over the world. » Page chose not to share the actor’s name, adding that many people at the party saw what happened. “He’ll hear about it and know it’s him,” he added. Elsewhere in his People cover, Page opened up about having a secret relationship with Kate Mara while she was still dating “the charming and talented Max Minghella.” Page said Mingella was supportive of Mara exploring her feelings for Page. Tendency “It was right after I came out as gay, and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page told the outlet. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, sums up very well a certain dynamic that I constantly found myself in, which was falling in love with people who – I think a lot of us do that – which are not fully available. And the kind of security in that and the ups and downs and the serotonin bump and then it goes away. Page and Mara are still very close, Page said. Mara will join him at a literary event later this month.

