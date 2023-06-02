From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, summer hats are still a staple of seasonal Bollywood style





Planning a beach vacation this summer? Here is a reminder not to miss the essential. Sunscreens, sunglasses, scarves, gloves, visors and small purses are easy to manage. Looks like we’re missing an important piece. That’s right, we’re talking about hats. If you think hats are just one more accessory to add to your look, you couldn’t be more wrong. Hats are not only a stylish element, they also protect your shiny hair from the sun’s rays and the gusts of the breeze. This summer season, let’s turn to our favorite Bollywood celebrities for some hints on hat styling. (Also read: FYI, Pooja Hegde is ‘having mental fun on the beach’ in a blue crochet swimsuit) 1. Anouchka Sharma The actress styled a tangerine swimsuit with a matching cover-up, designed as a crop top in the front and a cape in the back. We’re sure Anushka Sharma didn’t skip the sunscreen. But, in order to add another protective layer, she wore a beach hat in a tan hue with a black band. 2. Katrina Kaif We love Katrina Kaif’s style statements. She looked super chic in her classic black swimsuit. She accented the beach outfit with a matching black straw hat, which featured a single wide white strap that ran across it. 3. Mouni Roy Mouni Roy’s beach vacation screams fashion goals. Here she styled her bikini top with a front tie detail and a halter neckline. Mouni associated it with a skirt or a pareo with a micro-floral print. However, the center of attraction was his larger than life straw hat. The beige number is a statement in itself. 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan All we want to do is embrace summers like Kareena Kapoor Khan. She basked in the sun in a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a straw hat, while her straight hair peeked out from a blue shirt. 5. Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudhry’s stylish summer hat is synonymous with super cool fashion. She paired her choice with a light white dress and delicate gold earrings. Who is your inspiration when it comes to hats during the summers? (Also read: Sand, sea and sun, the chic and sunny summer of Jennifer Aniston has just begun)

