That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson: A timeline of his case

Danny Masterson, known for his role as Steven Hyde on That 70s Show, was found guilty of two out of three counts of rape at his retrial in Los Angelos on Wednesday. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated on the case for two weeks before the verdict was delivered. Masterson, 47, is currently being held without bond until sentencing. His sentencing is scheduled for August 4, reports BNC News. The jury is deadlocked on the third rape charge against Masterson.

I feel a complex range of emotions of relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will have to answer for his criminal behavior, one of the women Masterson was convicted of raped in his home in 2003, said in a statement, by Le New York Times.

A second wife and former girlfriend of Masterson’s said: “While I am encouraged that Danny Masterson faces criminal penalties, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal responsibility for his heinous conduct against me, by PA News.

A brief timeline of the rape allegations against Danny Masterson

Masterson was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

March 2017: Three women have filed sexual assault charges against Masterson with the Los Angelos Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and revealed they were sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, a statement from the LAPD’s Robbery and Homicide Division read, according to the Hollywood journalist.

December 2017: Following the #MeToo movement, Netflix fired Masterson from the Ranch, according to The New York Times.

Law enforcement investigated these allegations more than 15 years ago and found them to be baseless, Masterson said in 2017, according to The New York Times. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it appears that you are presumed guilty the moment you are charged.

August 2019: Four of Masterson’s accusers have sued the actor, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, for allegedly stalking them in an effort to silence their claims.

When these women came forward to report Mastersons’ crimes, the defendants conspired and systematically harassed, harassed, invaded their privacy and that of their families, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidated them, according to the trial. Yahoo News.

June 2020: Masterson was arrested and charged with rape. He was accused of raping a woman in 2001 and two women in 2003.

Mr Masterson is innocent and was confident he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses are given the opportunity to testify, the actors’ top defense attorney Tom Mesereau said in the statement. , by Reuters. People who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know that the allegations are false.

June 2021: Masterson pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, per Variety.

October 2022: The defense asked the court to bar any mention of the Church of Scientology, the three women are former members and Masterson is still a member.

The evidence presented in criminal cases often covers topics that many citizens view with disdain, including gangs, guns and violence. The fact that an individual has a negative view of a particular subject does not, in and of itself, disqualify that person from serving as a juror, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Every woman alleging Masterson raped them spoke up.

November 2022: The jury informed the judge that they were deadlocked. A mistrial was declared, by PA News.

We are not even close to reaching a unanimous decision on any count, and are confident that will not change, the jurors told the judge, by vanity lounge.

January 2023: Prosecutors have announced Masterson will be retried on rape charges, per the envelope.

It looks like there are plenty of other witnesses people could choose from, Olmedo said, per the envelope. Mr. Masterson is charged with multiple counts of serious and violent rape. If this is true and Masterson is found guilty, society would not only be protected from a violent criminal, and should be protected from a violent criminal.

May 2023: Masterson was found guilty of two out of three counts of rape.

Scientology’s Alleged Involvement in the Masterson Case

The three women who accused Masterson of rape are former members of the Church of Scientology and claim to have met Masterson through Scientology. He remains a member of the church.

The Church of Scientology played a role in Masterson’s trial and retrial. Two of the women claim the Church of Scientology dissuaded them from sharing the rapes with law enforcement and put them through ethics programs, for example. NPR.

According to a brief filed by the Los Angeles County prosecutor’s office in September, a woman who reported the rape to the church’s ethics officer told him, “You can’t rape someone you’re with. are in a relationship and do not repeat this word.

They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against, Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors in closing argument, per NPR. Scientology told them there was no justice for them. You have the opportunity to show them that justice exists.

Actress Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology and an outspoken critic, appeared at the trial several times, reports PA News.

The women who survived the predation of Danny Mastersons are heroines. For years, they and their families faced vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s well-funded legal team. Nevertheless, they persevered, determined to seek justice, Remini wrote in a lengthy Tweeter after the verdict has been delivered.

While it is up to them to decide if they are happy with this verdict, I am relieved that Danny Masterson is facing justice after more than two decades of brutal sexual violence without criminal consequences.