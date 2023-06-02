4 days after 9 shots on Hollywood Beach, and no arrests. Here’s what we know so far

As victims wind their way home four days after the mass shooting on Hollywood’s busy Broadwalk over Memorial Day weekend, police have yet to arrest a shooter. But they plan to release an update on the investigation within the next 48 hours.

“We are truly hopeful and looking forward to the end of the day today or tomorrow,” said Hollywood Police spokesman Officer Christian Lata. He did not say whether police made an arrest.

At around 7 p.m. on Monday, gunfire turned the crowded beach from a party scene to one of panic. Adults and children ran, hiding in stores or behind sheds, while others tried to treat the nine injured while waiting for first responders to arrive. Meanwhile, whoever fired the shots disappeared into the chaos.

Detectives believe the shooting erupted amid an argument between two groups, said agency spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi. So far, police have not shared details about what may have sparked the fight.

On Tuesday, Hollywood police announced the arrests of two men charged with firearms, but not the shooting itself: Morgan Deslouches, 18, of Hollywood, and Keshawn Paul Stewart, 18, of Dania Beach. Detectives also recovered five handguns, two of which were stolen, one in Texas and the other in Miami-Dade County.

The police department released photos of three people believed to be involved in the shooting, though they did not say how, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Lata declined to say whether Deslouches and Stewart were cooperating with detectives about the shooting. He said the police department had received “some guidance” and that getting people to talk was not a challenge in the investigation, although the investigation had its challenges.

“There are always challenges, that’s why cases take time to resolve,” he said. “Otherwise it would be like in movies where you solve them in an hour.”

Hollywood police have received support from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, which has asked the public for photos, videos or tips that could help them identify the three men.

The police department has a relationship with the FBI where Hollywood agents work for the FBI in exchange for FBI resources. Some investigations require those resources, such as when a crime is federal, and some don’t, Lata said. This one did.

“The FBI is assisting Hollywood PD in its investigation of the tragic Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk,” FBI Miami spokesman James Marshall said in a statement. “This assistance includes setting up a digital hotline that allows the public to upload images or videos of the shooting and its aftermath. These images and videos may be vital to the investigation. When the FBI established digital media hotlines in the past, the public has responded with a huge volume of information which is then reviewed by investigators.

Of the nine people injured, five were adults between the ages of 25 and 65 and four were minors between the ages of 1 and 17. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Seven were treated and discharged. Two other people, both minors, remain in hospital in stable condition, the hospital said Thursday evening.

Lata did not say whether the police presence on the Broadwalk has increased since the shooting. The town has come under scrutiny in recent days as some residents complained the Broadwalk did not have a sufficient police presence when the gunfire broke out.

Loriann Pineo, who moved to Hollywood 10 years ago, said she felt the Broadwalk had become less safe during her time there. The shooting happened a block from her home.

“You can walk, whether it’s dawn or midday, and come across a constant stream of police all day on the beach,” she said. “…I don’t really understand what’s going on, why the laws aren’t being enforced and why the beach and Broadwalk don’t have the same police presence and enforcement that they once did.”

On Wednesday, Pineo emailed Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy with his concerns.

“The decline in police presence and enforcement of our laws and ordinances and the safety of our beautiful Broadwalk and beach is both disheartening and frightening,” the email read. “There were constant and vigilant police patrols along the Broadwalk as well as on the beach.”

Pineo said she did not receive a response.

Levy plans to discuss the shooting at a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Lata disagreed with the claims about the lack of police presence, saying there were “a good number of police on the beach” on the day of the shooting. Officers responded within seconds, radioing him before the first 911 callers, he added.

“They went on the radio and said, ‘Hey, I hear gunshots,'” Lata said. “The first calls on the radio came from officers. They immediately flooded the area and began assisting the victims.

The police department is “lucky” to have good detectives and good resources, he said.

“Hopefully, God willing, we can find the suspects who committed this stupid crime, because it was truly a stupid act of violence,” Lata said. “And fortunately no one died, but people were injured and they will get justice.”

Anyone with information should call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also email or text [email protected]. Anyone with images or videos can upload them to: fbi.gov/hollywoodbeachmemorialdayshooting